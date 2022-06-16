ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Man accused of stealing from Fort Edward business

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NgxrY_0gCz5F5l00

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from a business in Fort Edward. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Jeffrey Jone, 23, of Fort Ann, was arrested on June 11.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

Jones is accused of stealing new aluminum construction pieces and at least 15 small electric motors from the business. The value of the items stolen is reportedly over $4,000. The business reported the theft on June 2.

Police said the business captured the theft on camera and an investigation was started. Jones was identified as the suspect with help from the public.

2 Felony Lane Gang members arrested after search near Albany airport

Charges

  • Third-degree grand larceny (felony)
  • Third-degree criminal trespass (misdemeanor)

Jones turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center in Fort Edward. He was later released at Centralized Arraignment. Jones was also arrested in April after allegedly burglarizing a camp in Fort Ann .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centralized Arraignment#Nexstar Media Inc#Abc
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Releasing Gas in Neighborhood

In an incident that police are calling "no accident" a New York state man has been arrested in what could have been a tragic day for a number of residents. WNYT says that paramedics were called on scene last week to find the man lying on the floor of his own home. Officials say he didn't want to leave and refused to comply, so paramedics assisted him out by carrying him. Luckily, no other people nearby suffered any injuries that day.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, June 20

Today's five things to know include a Gloversville lawyer nearly losing his home to a fire, a shooting incident in Woodbury, Vermont, and a car crash that sent a New York State Trooper to the hospital.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Woman killed in Fulton County crash

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened on County Route 142 in Johnstown Saturday morning. Police say a Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound when it crossed over the center line and hit a taxi head on. The passenger in the Sonata, Kimberly Mashhadi, died from...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Washington County man shot in Vermont

A Washington County man is recovering after someone shot him in Vermont. State police say 20-year-old James Eggleston of Hudson Falls was shot Saturday night behind a gas station in Waterbury. Eggleston was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he was treated and released. Police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

2 adult men injured in separate Saturday night shootings in Washington County

Two people were injured in unrelated shootings Saturday night in Washington County. One of the suspects is in custody, according to Vermont State Police. The first shooting was reported at a Dog Pond Road house in Woodbury at 10:05 p.m. A man shot an acquaintance in the leg after a dispute among a group of people who knew each other, police said in an initial press release.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
WNYT

Pittsfield burglar takes nearly $10,000 in cash and shoes

According to our partners at the Berkshire Eagle, PhoneBros on West Housatonic Street was robbed early Friday morning. The owner says the man took $3,000 from the register and $5,000 worth of shoes. Be sure to click on the video above to see the footage of the robbery. While the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

Police investigate shooting in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police are currently investigating after a shooting late Saturday night. Members of the Bennington Police Department responded to 308 Pleasant Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When officers arrived, they encountered an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso.
BENNINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy