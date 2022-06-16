ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

4A All-Idaho baseball team: The best of the best from the state’s deepest classification

By Michael Lycklama
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by a vote of the state’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.

4A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Robert Orloski

Middleton, jr., P/INF/OF

The right-hander led the 4A ranks in wins (nine), ERA (0.83), strikeouts (96), innings pitched (59 ⅓) and complete games (six). The Texas-San Antonio commit was also one of the state’s most prolific hitters, posting a .488 batting average with 27 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Cammann

Bishop Kelly

He built 4A’s top offense (9.2 runs per game) to lead the Knights to back-to-back state championships .

FIRST TEAM

Otho Savage

Twin Falls, sr., P

The Bruins could always count on the right-hander, who went 5-1 with a 1.71 ERA. He struck out 65 and walked five in 49 innings.

Colin Dempsey

Bishop Kelly, sr., P

He earned the win in the state championship for the second year in a row, finishing this spring 8-3 with a 1.90 ERA.

Treyton Swygart

Middleton, so., P

The lefty played well above his age, posting a 6-1 record with a 1.28 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 43 ⅔ innings. He also hit .457 with 31 RBIs.

Davon Inglet

Preston, jr., C

The Indians’ leader on and off the field led the 4A classification in batting average (.537), slugging percentage (.835) and RBIs (36).

Caden Casagrande

Bishop Kelly, sr., INF

The Pacific (Division I) commit led the Knights to a repeat title as a two-year captain, hitting .484 with 27 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Cooper Cammann

Bishop Kelly, so., INF

The Knights’ table setter hit .462 while leading 4A in runs scored (45). He also tied for the lead in stolen bases (20).

Caden Campa

Columbia, jr., INF

He hit for average (.379) and power (.655 slugging percentage). He had a hit in all 29 games this season and added 34 RBIs.

Jayce Vaughan

Pocatello, jr., INF

The slick-fielding shortstop stole 20 bases, hit .423 and posted a .535 on-base percentage at the top of the Thunder’s lineup.

Jace Mahlke

Twin Falls, sr., OF

The College of Southern Idaho commit led the Bruins to a state runner-up finish, hitting .438 with three home runs and 30 RBIs.

Jackson Hatch

Bishop Kelly, sr., OF

He hit .443 as a run-producer in the heart of BK’s lineup, including .447 with runners in scoring position to drive in 26 runs.

McCadden Evans

Pocatello, jr., OF

He showcased his speed (11 stolen bases), power (.722 slugging percentage) and arm strength all while hitting .405.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Sports
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Kiss Country 93.7

Body Of Missing LSU-Eunice Basketball Player Found In Idaho

The body of missing Everette Jackson, an LSUE basketball player, was reportedly found in Idaho. That's according to LSUE, who posted the details on their social media:. The 21-year-old basketball player went missing during a tubing trip to Idaho with friends. He disappeared while tubing on the Payette River in Western Idaho. Jackson was tubing with his girlfriend, when she told investigators that they lost control. She says Jackson was then swept away by the river. He was last seen on June 11th.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#Knights#Indians#Caden Casagrande
News Radio 1310 KLIX

How the Gun Industry Effects Idaho More Than Other States

Over the last month, guns and gun laws have been a heavy topic in the news across the country. There have been multiple mass shootings over the last few weeks and what to do about them seems to be a topic every week following more and more deaths and injuries. Banning guns isn't the option but stricter gun laws could help slow things down. The gun industry contributed to over 70 billion dollars last year to the economy, and there is little doubt that the industry would fold with that amount of money invested. Some states rely more on the gun industry than others, and with Idaho being a mostly pro-gun state, how do they rank compared to other states when it comes to the gun industry?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Hunter Shoots Grizzly Bear in Self-defense

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials determined a hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this month in North Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, two hunters reported shooting a grizzly bear on June 8, in the Ruby Creek drainage in Boundary County. The two had been hunting black bears and had just harvested one when the adult male grizzly approached them out of the brush. The two backed away and attempted to scare away the bear which continued to approach them, according to Idaho Fish and Game. one of the hunters shot the grizzly at close range, killing it. Neither of the hunters was injured. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded, conducted an investigation, and recovered the grizzly carcass. The state and federal governments protect grizzly bears which are found mainly in the northern part of the state and around Yellowstone National Park.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Celebrating its 50th birthday, Yellowstone National Park officially opened on June 19, 1922. “Two special train loads of Shriners, returning from the San Francisco conclave, arrived at the park Sunday morning and under special arrangements the great national playground was thrown open for them, but the season does not open for general tourist business until today, and continues until September 29,” a report in the Salt Lake Tribune said. “Automobile tourists are already heading for the park in increasing numbers. “Dad” Clay, known throughout the west as a trail-blazer, officially opened the trail to the western entrance of the park three weeks ago and cars from many eastern states are now passing through here en route to the park.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Lake Named One Of The Country’s Clearest

Here in Idaho, we have no shortage of beautiful lakes. That's what makes our state one of the best for fishing and scenic photos. It's true. Yes, Minnesota is still the 'Land Of The Lakes,' but that doesn't mean they have all of them. Sure, there's a more famous lake with salt water a little south in Utah. However, Idaho was still able to have one of our fantastic lakes make the top 10 list of clearest lakes in the country. That's something worth celebrating when you look at the stiff competition.
IDAHO STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Patriot Front arrests in Idaho unmask a new generation of hate groups

Members of the white separatist organization Patriot Front spent hours in online chat rooms, meticulously planning how to avoid arrest when they carried out nighttime vandalism raids or tried to disrupt progressive events. It held plans so tightly that members weren’t told of destinations until virtually the time of departure,...
IDAHO STATE
ksl.com

Utah to receive early monsoon dose this weekend. What does that mean for the summer?

SALT LAKE CITY — This week just so happens to be monsoon awareness week for the National Weather Service. It's a week meteorologists use to remind people of how beneficial rains from summer monsoonal storms — prominent in the Southwest — can also result in dangerous situations, including flash, areal or river flooding in slot canyons and in communities. Utahns experienced plenty of this last year when the traditional monsoons returned, resulting in millions of dollars of damage throughout the state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Ranks Near the Top When it Comes to Pickup Trucks

A friend back east asked me once if there were a lot of pickup trucks on Idaho streets and roads. She was asking rhetorically as she had already guessed the answer. Idaho is number three nationwide when it comes to the percentage of registered vehicles that are trucks. Wyoming is first and Montana is second. States with a lot of pickup trucks are rural and with a lot of wide-open space. You can see a list of the top 10 by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
311
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy