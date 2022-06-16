4A All-Idaho baseball team: The best of the best from the state’s deepest classification

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by a vote of the state’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.

4A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Robert Orloski

Middleton, jr., P/INF/OF

The right-hander led the 4A ranks in wins (nine), ERA (0.83), strikeouts (96), innings pitched (59 ⅓) and complete games (six). The Texas-San Antonio commit was also one of the state’s most prolific hitters, posting a .488 batting average with 27 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Cammann

Bishop Kelly

He built 4A’s top offense (9.2 runs per game) to lead the Knights to back-to-back state championships .

FIRST TEAM

Otho Savage

Twin Falls, sr., P

The Bruins could always count on the right-hander, who went 5-1 with a 1.71 ERA. He struck out 65 and walked five in 49 innings.

Colin Dempsey

Bishop Kelly, sr., P

He earned the win in the state championship for the second year in a row, finishing this spring 8-3 with a 1.90 ERA.

Treyton Swygart

Middleton, so., P

The lefty played well above his age, posting a 6-1 record with a 1.28 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 43 ⅔ innings. He also hit .457 with 31 RBIs.

Davon Inglet

Preston, jr., C

The Indians’ leader on and off the field led the 4A classification in batting average (.537), slugging percentage (.835) and RBIs (36).

Caden Casagrande

Bishop Kelly, sr., INF

The Pacific (Division I) commit led the Knights to a repeat title as a two-year captain, hitting .484 with 27 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Cooper Cammann

Bishop Kelly, so., INF

The Knights’ table setter hit .462 while leading 4A in runs scored (45). He also tied for the lead in stolen bases (20).

Caden Campa

Columbia, jr., INF

He hit for average (.379) and power (.655 slugging percentage). He had a hit in all 29 games this season and added 34 RBIs.

Jayce Vaughan

Pocatello, jr., INF

The slick-fielding shortstop stole 20 bases, hit .423 and posted a .535 on-base percentage at the top of the Thunder’s lineup.

Jace Mahlke

Twin Falls, sr., OF

The College of Southern Idaho commit led the Bruins to a state runner-up finish, hitting .438 with three home runs and 30 RBIs.

Jackson Hatch

Bishop Kelly, sr., OF

He hit .443 as a run-producer in the heart of BK’s lineup, including .447 with runners in scoring position to drive in 26 runs.

McCadden Evans

Pocatello, jr., OF

He showcased his speed (11 stolen bases), power (.722 slugging percentage) and arm strength all while hitting .405.