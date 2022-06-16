Photo Gallery: Spirit of Norfolk Fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Spirit of Norfolk caught on fire the afternoon of June 7, 2022 while in the water with more than 100 passengers on board.
The passengers were all safely moved to the Victory Rover, then brought to shore. Then, the ship was moved to Pier 4 at Naval Station Norfolk where firefighting efforts continued for several days. Once the fire was ruled out, the severely damaged ship was towed to Colonna’s Shipyard, where it remains.
There were no injuries reported.
Click here for complete coverage of the Spirit of Norfolk fire on WAVY.com.
A driver ran a car into the Popeyes on Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk overnight. Read more: https://bit.ly/3OuY934. Boxing club in Newport News gives young people a …. Plane’s landing gear fails after touchdown in Currituck. 3 displaced after fire on Portsmouth Boulevard. Man dies after crash in Isle of...
Virginia State Police have opened an investigation into the shooting. Boxing club in Newport News gives young people a …. Plane’s landing gear fails after touchdown in Currituck. 3 displaced after fire on Portsmouth Boulevard. Man dies after crash in Isle of Wight County. State Police assisting Portsmouth PD...
NORFOLK, Va. — A fire in a waterfront apartment building in Norfolk has - at least temporarily - displaced all of its residents. The fire alarm in the building went off at about 4:50 p.m. in "The Roebuck" in the 500 block of Front Street, across the street from the offices of PETA.
The extra assistance is all a part of revamping Portsmouth's crime prevention plan. https://bit.ly/3xHaR80. State Police assisting Portsmouth PD to reduce crime. Boxing club in Newport News gives young people a …. Car goes into Norfolk Popeyes. Plane’s landing gear fails after touchdown in Currituck. 3 displaced after fire...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The year was 1997. More than 130 years after the very first celebration in Texas, Juneteenth arrived in Hampton Roads at the Francis Land House in Virginia Beach. One Portsmouth woman made it all happen. “When it first started it was June who? June what?”...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire & Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning. According to a news release, it happened on the 5600 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. That's near the Elmhurst Square shopping mall. When firefighters got there, they found the fire inside the...
"If we had used it, I'd pay the bill and just deal with it, whatever. But we didn't use it," Sunny Haynes said. "It's frustrating for all of us that are out here struggling from week to week just to feed our families."
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two Chesapeake residents are hoping to bring some pride to the city this weekend. “We just want to connect people together," said one of the organizers, Amber Bowmer. "That’s our ultimate goal.”. Bowmer and co-organizer Jeremy Rodden plan to connect the LGBTQ+ community with resources...
VIRGINIA BEACH — In the front row of an audience gathered at the Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia on Saturday, May 28, a young midshipman sat next to a retired lieutenant commander on a special day honoring the important service of Filipino sailors in the U.S. Navy. Both wore...
Trooper hit worker on Route 58 in Suffolk, police …. Arrests in gas theft at Virginia Beach gas station. Heartbreak after convenience store owner, employee …. Democrat Senators call for better wages and benefits …. WAVY Weather Afternoon Update | June 17, 2022. 4 men fired multiple shots during robbery...
WAVY News 10'a Andy Fox reports. Owner, employee fatally shot inside 7-Eleven in Newport …. Police: Man’s body found on Sewells Point Rd in Norfolk, …. VDH updates COVID-19 quarantine, isolation guidelines. 2 men arrested, accused of hacking into Virginia …. Portsmouth holding special meeting after appointing …. ‘Your...
