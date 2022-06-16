ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Photo Gallery: Spirit of Norfolk Fire

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Spirit of Norfolk caught on fire the afternoon of June 7, 2022 while in the water with more than 100 passengers on board.

The passengers were all safely moved to the Victory Rover, then brought to shore. Then, the ship was moved to Pier 4 at Naval Station Norfolk where firefighting efforts continued for several days. Once the fire was ruled out, the severely damaged ship was towed to Colonna’s Shipyard, where it remains.

There were no injuries reported.

Click here for complete coverage of the Spirit of Norfolk fire on WAVY.com.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMca6_0gCz4F7y00
    The Spirit of Norfolk on fire the night of June 7, 2022 (Courtesy – WAVY Viewer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIWbi_0gCz4F7y00
    Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews battle the fire on the Spirit of Norfolk. June 8, 2022 (Photo provided by Norfolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTsy0_0gCz4F7y00
    The Spirit of Norfolk on fire the night of June 7, 2022 (Courtesy – WAVY Viewer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJwtk_0gCz4F7y00
    Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews battle the fire on the Spirit of Norfolk. June 8, 2022 (Photo provided by Norfolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSaco_0gCz4F7y00
    Smoke coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Nathan Gockel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMraL_0gCz4F7y00
    Smoke coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Nathan Gockel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjfIm_0gCz4F7y00
    Image of smoke coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2020 (Chopper 10 photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKO7T_0gCz4F7y00
    Image of smoke coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2020 (Chopper 10 photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EriW_0gCz4F7y00
    Photo from Naval Station Norfolk. Credit: U.S. Navy Public Affairs.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ph4Dh_0gCz4F7y00
    Photo from Naval Station Norfolk. Credit: U.S. Navy Public Affairs.
  • Photo from Naval Station Norfolk. Credit: U.S. Navy Public Affairs.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evHXP_0gCz4F7y00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7h7G_0gCz4F7y00
    WAVY’s Chopper 10 flew over the charred Spirit of Norfolk at Naval Station Norfolk on June 8, 2022 (WAVY/Jeff Myers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGitX_0gCz4F7y00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vx0H2_0gCz4F7y00
    The Spirit of Norfolk smolders at Naval Station Norfolk on June 9, 2022 (Courtesy of the City of Norfolk)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzgFH_0gCz4F7y00
    The Spirit of Norfolk was towed to a new location on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Chris Omahen/ WAVY)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwUVh_0gCz4F7y00
    The Spirit of Norfolk was towed to a new location on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Chris Omahen/ WAVY)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJonm_0gCz4F7y00
    The Spirit of Norfolk was towed to a new location on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Chris Omahen/ WAVY)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFaAQ_0gCz4F7y00
    The Spirit of Norfolk was towed to a new location on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Chris Omahen/ WAVY)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeGbV_0gCz4F7y00
    Tower Cam 10 perspective of the Spirit of Norfolk being towed to Colonna’s Shipyard the morning of June 12, 2022. (WAVY photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJY0z_0gCz4F7y00
    Tower Cam 10 perspective of the Spirit of Norfolk being towed to Colonna’s Shipyard the morning of June 12, 2022. (WAVY photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CY185_0gCz4F7y00
    Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews battle the fire on the Spirit of Norfolk. June 8, 2022 (Photo provided by Norfolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmTWB_0gCz4F7y00
    Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews battle the fire on the Spirit of Norfolk. June 8, 2022 (Photo provided by Norfolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsjEM_0gCz4F7y00
    Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews battle the fire on the Spirit of Norfolk. June 8, 2022 (Photo provided by Norfolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1je5o2_0gCz4F7y00
    Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews battle the fire on the Spirit of Norfolk. June 8, 2022 (Photo provided by Norfolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKlcy_0gCz4F7y00
    Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews battle the fire on the Spirit of Norfolk. June 8, 2022 (Photo provided by Norfolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFtxv_0gCz4F7y00
    Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews battle the fire on the Spirit of Norfolk. June 8, 2022 (Photo provided by Norfolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygsnH_0gCz4F7y00
    Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews battle the fire on the Spirit of Norfolk. June 8, 2022 (Photo provided by Norfolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCGaR_0gCz4F7y00
    Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews battle the fire on the Spirit of Norfolk. June 8, 2022 (Photo provided by Norfolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sidl_0gCz4F7y00
    The Spirit of Norfolk seen docked at Colonna Shipyard, June 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Bruce Rader)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vdcg_0gCz4F7y00
    The Spirit of Norfolk seen docked at Colonna Shipyard, June 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Bruce Rader)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iBkg_0gCz4F7y00
    The Spirit of Norfolk seen docked at Colonna Shipyard, June 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Bruce Rader)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

