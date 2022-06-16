Photo Gallery: Spirit of Norfolk Fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Spirit of Norfolk caught on fire the afternoon of June 7, 2022 while in the water with more than 100 passengers on board.

The passengers were all safely moved to the Victory Rover, then brought to shore. Then, the ship was moved to Pier 4 at Naval Station Norfolk where firefighting efforts continued for several days. Once the fire was ruled out, the severely damaged ship was towed to Colonna’s Shipyard, where it remains.

There were no injuries reported.

Click here for complete coverage of the Spirit of Norfolk fire on WAVY.com.

The Spirit of Norfolk on fire the night of June 7, 2022 (Courtesy – WAVY Viewer)

Smoke coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Nathan Gockel)

Image of smoke coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2020 (Chopper 10 photo)

Photo from Naval Station Norfolk. Credit: U.S. Navy Public Affairs.

WAVY’s Chopper 10 flew over the charred Spirit of Norfolk at Naval Station Norfolk on June 8, 2022 (WAVY/Jeff Myers)



The Spirit of Norfolk smolders at Naval Station Norfolk on June 9, 2022 (Courtesy of the City of Norfolk)

The Spirit of Norfolk was towed to a new location on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Chris Omahen/ WAVY)

Tower Cam 10 perspective of the Spirit of Norfolk being towed to Colonna’s Shipyard the morning of June 12, 2022. (WAVY photo)

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews battle the fire on the Spirit of Norfolk. June 8, 2022 (Photo provided by Norfolk Fire and Rescue)

The Spirit of Norfolk seen docked at Colonna Shipyard, June 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Bruce Rader)

