SUPERIOR — Trailing the Tony Hayshakers by two in the bottom of the ninth, the Lake Superior Sea Dogs had runners on second and third with no outs Sunday. Instead of taking the come-from-behind win, Lake Superior managed just one run on a wild pitch and Tony pitcher Bryce Meverden got two strikeouts and a groundout to hand Lake Superior a 5-4 loss in Upper 13 League play.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO