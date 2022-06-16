PHOTOS: iNight Showcases SAGE Students’ Projects

NATICK – Glenna M. (Duboyce) Jennings, of Natick, passed away Friday June 17, 2022 at age 97. Born in Enosburg Falls VT, she was a daughter of the late Hazel (Wing) and Roy Duboyce. Glenna was the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Jennings, and the devoted mother of James Jennings and his wife Judy of Framingham, Leonard Jennings and his partner Diane Morrill, Ann White and her husband Robert, and Sandra Dugan and her husband Thomas all of Natick. She was the sister of the late Harold Duboyce, Marjorie Corbin, and Blanche Bowman. Glenna was the loving “Nanny” of nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

