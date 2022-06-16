ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

PHOTOS: iNight Showcases SAGE Students’ Projects

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – From plants to rocks & minerals, to the human body to...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Hearts Festival in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Centre Common Cultural District held a VIP reception tonight with the artists of the 32 heart sculptures and their sponsors on the Framingham Centre Common. Stacey David with the Framingham Centre Common Cultural District showed Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay the heart that will go...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Harmony Grove Elementary Hosts Festa Junina

FRAMINGHAM – Harmony Grove Elementary School hosted a Festa Junina on Saturday, June 18. Festa Junina, or June Festival, is a Catholic tradition that was introduced to Brazil during the country’s colonization by Portugal, as early as 1500. The majority of the students at Harmony Grove Elementary are...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Entertainment
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Peer Teaching Program Between AMSA & Sunovion Neuroscience Reaches 500+ Students

MARLBOROUGH – The Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School (AMSA) and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) announced this week the completion of the fourth year of a program to help students understand Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) life science career paths within a pharmaceutical company, gain professional skillsets and foster a deeper knowledge of neuroscience.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Ashland Students Receive Degrees From WPI

WORCESTER – WPI awarded nearly 1,200 bachelor’s degrees at the undergraduate Commencement ceremony on May 14. In her final commencement exercises before stepping down to become the Director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, President Laurie Leshin presided over both celebrations, along with Board of Trustees Chairman William Fitzgerald ’83.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Brenneman Announces as Interim Dean of Students at Natick High School

NATICK – Natick Public Schools Superintendent Anna Nolin announced today, June 17, Matthew Brenneman the interim dean of students at Natick High School. Brenneman has been associated with Natick High School since 2000 when he was named assistant football coach and the head boys’ indoor and outdoor track and field coach. He’s held both roles since and moved to the classroom as a social studies teacher in 2003.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Brown Receives Lasell University Book Award

NEWTON – Sandra Brown, a recent Lasell University graduate from Natick, was honored with an undergraduate book award during the University’s Commencement weekend activities. Brown received an Academic Book Award in Forensic Science for their demonstrated commitment to excellence at the University. Only one recipient per academic major...
NATICK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sage#Independent Study#Cameron Middle School
FraminghamSOURCE

VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Ashland Celebrates Juneteenth

ASHLAND – “Juneteenth for me is an opportunity to not just celebrate history, and to celebrate the contribution of Black folks in the United States,” said Makeda Warren Keegan “For me, it is very personal.”. “My parents, my late father, was very active in the civil...
ASHLAND, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: VIP Hearts Reception

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Centre Common Cultural District held a VIP reception on the common for its Many Cultures, One Heart public art project. Thirty-two hearts were unveiled Friday night, June 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. There is a public festival today, until 3 p.m. on the Common.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick School Committee & Education Association Agree to 3-Year Contract

NATICK – The Natick School Committee and the Education Association of Natick jointly announced today, June 16, a three-year collective bargaining agreement. The two groups participated in interest-based bargaining to reach the new deal. Through the process, concerns were resolved using a problem-solving method rather than exchanging proposals and counter-proposals.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Glenna (Duboyce) Jennings, 97, Leonard Morse Hospital & Lookout Farm Employee

NATICK – Glenna M. (Duboyce) Jennings, of Natick, passed away Friday June 17, 2022 at age 97. Born in Enosburg Falls VT, she was a daughter of the late Hazel (Wing) and Roy Duboyce. Glenna was the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Jennings, and the devoted mother of James Jennings and his wife Judy of Framingham, Leonard Jennings and his partner Diane Morrill, Ann White and her husband Robert, and Sandra Dugan and her husband Thomas all of Natick. She was the sister of the late Harold Duboyce, Marjorie Corbin, and Blanche Bowman. Glenna was the loving “Nanny” of nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Advertising for Vice President For Diversity, Inclusion, & Community Engagement

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for exceptional leader to be the next Vice President for Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement (DICE). Reporting directly to newly-appointed President Nancy Niemi, the Vice President for DICE is a member of University’s executive staff and cabinet. Current Framingham State President Javier Cevallos will leave his post this month.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy