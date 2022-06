PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found shot to death along the Frankford Creek. Police say a woman walking along the creek bed made the discovery Sunday night. Investigators say the victim, who appears to be in his 20s, was shot in the head at a close range. Authorities say they had a difficult time recovering the body. “The medic unit had quite a bit of difficulty accessing the body because of where it was. It was down along the creek bed, and there really is no easy way to get to it,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said. There’s no word yet on the victim’s identity. Investigators say they found a gun in the victim’s waistband.

