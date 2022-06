It took over 130 minutes of hockey in the Stanley Cup Final for the Tampa Bay Lightning to take a lead. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions came into Monday night’s Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche staring down a 2-0 series deficit and looking for a spark. After the Avalanche scored an early goal, the Lightning battled back to take a 2-1 lead — their first of the entire series — on Ondrej Palat’s perfect shot.

