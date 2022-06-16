ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Former Ritz Hotel owner Sir Frederick Barclay, 87, considered legal aid during his £100million divorce fight with his ex-wife of 34 years, High Court hears

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

British tycoon Sir Frederick Barclay considered applying for legal aid during his high-profile £100million divorce battle against his ex-wife of 34 years, a court heard.

Sir Jonathan Cohen was told that the former Telegraph and Ritz Hotel owner had referred to legal aid while overseeing the latest stage of his dispute with Lady Hiroko Barclay.

The 87-year-old - who formed one half of Britain’s ultra-secretive media mogul twins - was ordered to pay lump sumps of £100million to his former wife in May last year following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage.

But Lady Barclay insists Sir Frederick has breached that order and accused him of being in contempt of court and asked the judge to consider a custodial sentence.

Sir Jonathan, who has considered evidence relating to Sir Frederick's mental capacity, is due to make decisions about Lady Barclay's application following a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London next month.

Lawyers representing Sir Frederick have indicated that he will mount a defence to Lady Barclay's application.

Earlier this year it was claimed in court that the billionaire tycoon had been ‘evicted’ from his home, and his legal costs were to be covered by his family.

The court was also told that Sir Frederick was also ‘significantly in default of payment of legal fees’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvRlF_0gCz2V4m00
British tycoon Sir Frederick Barclay, 87, considered applying for legal aid during his high-profile £100million divorce battle against his ex-wife of 34 years 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLExY_0gCz2V4m00
Lady Hiroko Barclay insists Sir Frederick has breached that order and accused him of being in contempt of court and asked the judge to consider a custodial sentence 

On Thursday, Sir Jonathan oversaw the latest in a number of preliminary hearings.

The judge heard that Sir Frederick had referred to a possible legal aid application during a meeting.

He was told that Sir Frederick said he had 'considered applying for legal aid'.

Sir Frederick also said, during a meeting, that he was 'worried that he is going to jail', the judge heard.

The judge was told at an earlier hearing that Sir Frederick was being financially supported by nephews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUF44_0gCz2V4m00
Sir Frederick and his twin brother, Sir David, were among the UK's most high-profile businessmen. Sir David (left) died in January last year, aged 86
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTGyU_0gCz2V4m00
A barrister leading Lady Barclay's legal team told the judge on Thursday that money has not been paid - as sources indicated she had already run up legal bills exceeding £300,000 

Sir Jonathan had criticised Sir Frederick, at an earlier stage of the litigation, when ruling how much Lady Barclay should walk away with.

He said Sir Frederick behaved in a 'reprehensible' fashion during the dispute.

The judge said the businessman had sold a luxury yacht and 'applied the equity for his own use' in breach of orders.

He said Lady Barclay had wanted £120 million and Sir Frederick made an offer which might have led her to getting nothing.

Sir Frederick and his twin brother, Sir David, were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen. Sir David died in January last year, aged 86.

Their business interests included the Telegraph Media Group and The Ritz hotel in London.

The family also has links to the Channel Islands and Monaco.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Britain's most wanted woman is finally jailed: Former private schoolgirl starts eight-year sentence for £1billion VAT fraud after she fled to Spain on the run nine years ago

One of 'Britain's most-wanted tax fugitives' has appeared in court for her role in a multimillion-pound VAT fraud after she was extradited following nine years on the run. Sarah Panitzke, 48, originally from York, finally faced justice when she appeared at Kingston Crown Court in south-west London. Panitzke absconded in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Wife of billionaire ex-Harrods boss Mohamed Al-Fayed launches High Court legal battle to stop construction of huge crematorium half-a-mile from their £4.6m 17th century Surrey manor

The wife of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed has launched a High Court bid to stop a massive crematorium being built a half mile from their luxury mansion in Surrey. Heini Wathen-Fayed, 67, is suing over plans to erect a huge funeral site on green belt land close to their 17th century £4.6m manor home in Oxted.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Australian mother is 'hacked to death with an axe by her father-in-law after revealing plans to move back Down Under from Pakistan with her three children'

An Australian woman living in Pakistan has allegedly been killed with an axe by her father-in-law after revealing her plans to move back Down Under with her three children. Sajida Tasneem, 38, was forced by her husband, Ayub Ahmad, to leave their home in Perth to move to Pakistan, according to BBC Urdu.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ritz Hotel#Legal Aid#Hotel Ritz#Ex Wife#Uk#British
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ascot drama as horse pulling Princess Beatrice's procession carriage is spooked and is brought under control as concerned royal watches on

There was drama at Royal Ascot today as the horse pulling Princess Beatrice's procession carriage became spooked. The incident, which took place in front of hundreds of watching spectators, was quickly brought under control by royal escorts. The watching royal appeared concerned by the drama, before later disembarking the carriage...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 66, who demanded 16ft social distancing in the family home during lockdown divorce appeals conviction for coercive and controlling behaviour

An engineer who introduced a 16-foot social distancing rule with his own family during lockdown is appealing after he was convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour. Peter Copland, 66, allocated time slots for when his wife Maria and two children could use the large kitchen at their home in Paignton, Devon, after they separated during the pandemic.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

New video shows Prince William selling the Big Issue to ordinary members of the public as he reveals plans to take George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, to visit people who live on the streets

New video shows Prince William selling the Big Issue to ordinary members of the public as he reveals he plans to take his children to visit people who are homeless. The Duke of Cambridge left passersby stunned earlier this month when he went undercover to help sell the special edition of the weekly magazine to mark his 40th birthday.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Labour MPs to join rail strike picket lines: The UK starts grinding to a halt as unions plunge Britain into a £1bn 'lockdown' and the RMT is accused 'punishing millions of innocent people' in pursuit of a massive pay rise

Union barons will force towns and cities into ‘lockdown’ and cost hospitality firms £1 billion this week, business leaders warned last night. Britain’s railways will come to a grinding halt today after last-ditch talks failed to avert the biggest strikes for 30 years. The militant RMT...
Daily Mail

Woman describes meeting 'creepy' Dawson twins and claims older brother Paul had hold over accused Chris - as murder trial is told of Lynette Dawson 'sighting' on day Princess Diana and Prince Charles toured Sydney in 1983

A woman who encountered accused wife killer Chris Dawson and his brother Paul at a party in 2007 has described the twins as having a 'creepy' closeness. Fay Sinclair, a witness at Dawson's trial where he accused of murdering his wife Lyn, told the court he would always check with his older twin Paul before speaking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ex-soldier from Coventry 'lives in fear' of deportation

A British Army veteran facing deportation to Zimbabwe said he lived in fear of being taken from his home. Joram Nechironga has lived in the UK for 20 years and served in Iraq during his five years with Wiltshire-based 9 Supply Regiment. But the father of two, from Coventry, was...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Archie Battersbee's mother says her son WILL wake up and is 'responding to music and smell' as she appeals today after judge said 12-year-old was 'brain dead' and his life support should be switched off

Archie Battersbee's mother says her son will wake up and is 'responding to music and smell' as she appeals a High Court ruling today after a judge said the 12-year-old was 'brain dead' and his life support should be switched off. Hollie Dance, 46, and Archie's father Paul Battersbee, 56,...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Grant Shapps condemns 'callous' rail strikes for causing 'misery and chaos to millions': Transport Secretary blasts 'some of the best-paid union barons' for orchestrating walkout as he urges them to return to negotiating table

Grant Shapps has condemned 'callous' rail strikes for causing 'misery and chaos to millions' as he urged unions to return to the negotiating table. The Transport Secretary took aim at the RMT and criticised 'some of the best-paid union barons' for orchestrating the walkout. Millions of commuters and travellers will...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Inquest into 1974 Guildford pub bombings begin: Relatives of four soldiers and civilian who were killed in IRA attack on two pubs nearly 50 years ago pay tribute to their loved ones on first day of hearing

Relatives of four soldiers and a civilian who were killed in an IRA attack on two pubs nearly 50 years ago have paid tribute to their loved ones. John Hunter, Paul Craig, Ann Hamilton, Caroline Slater and William Forsyth died when a bomb exploded at a pub in Guildford on October 5, 1974.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Managing director, 40, who complained about his £49 Premier Inn room stinking of smoke is slapped with £100 fine after hotel accuses HIM of doing it - despite having 'never smoked in his life'

A managing director who complained to Premier Inn over his room stinking of smoke has been accused of smoking in his room by the budget chain. Mark Mallender, 40, noticed the smokey smell as soon as he stepped into his double room at the Premier Inn in Dover on May 8 while he was travelling for work.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

423K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy