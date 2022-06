The Steam Deck is packed with controls – so many controls, you are able make all sorts of adjustments to the way it works and plays. But it didn’t quite manage to fit in an unfolding keyboard and retractable mouse, so you’re on your own for those. The good news is that a keyboard and mouse setup is entirely possible on the Steam Deck. You may want to switch to this option for certain games that just don’t play the same without it or if you plan on doing some serious work in the desktop mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO