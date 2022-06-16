What are bagworms and why you should control them

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State Research and Extension said you should be on the eye for bagworms in Kansas.

The worms can be about two inches long and can be seen hanging from twigs. They are commonly found on shrubs, cedar, pine and spruce trees. The trees will often turn brown, drop needles or leaves, and possibly die

“Many people will begin to see damage during late July to early August, but controlling bagworms that are that size can be difficult,” said Ward Upham, Kansas State University horticulture expert. “They are much easier to kill while small.”

The extension agency said there are common insecticides used for the worms, but before spraying they ask that you check for miniature versions of the mature bagworms and make sure they are alive because predators such as birds and parasites can potentially control the pest.

Common insecticides and brand names used for bagworms:

Acephate (Orthene).

(Orthene). Permethrin ( 38 Plus Turf, Termite & Ornamental Insect Spray; Eight Vegetable, Fruit & Flower Concentrate; Lawn, Garden, Pet & Livestock Insect Spray).

38 Plus Turf, Termite & Ornamental Insect Spray; Eight Vegetable, Fruit & Flower Concentrate; Lawn, Garden, Pet & Livestock Insect Spray). Bifenthrin (Bug Blaster II, Bug-B-Gon Max Lawn and Garden Insect Killer).

(Bug Blaster II, Bug-B-Gon Max Lawn and Garden Insect Killer). Lambda-Cyhalothrin (Spectracide Triazicide, Bonide Caterpillar Killer).

(Spectracide Triazicide, Bonide Caterpillar Killer). Spinosad – an organic control(Conserve; Natural Guard Spinosad; and Captain Jack’s Dead Bug Brew).

