ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

What are bagworms and why you should control them

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xerf_0gCz2BfU00

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State Research and Extension said you should be on the eye for bagworms in Kansas.

The worms can be about two inches long and can be seen hanging from twigs. They are commonly found on shrubs, cedar, pine and spruce trees. The trees will often turn brown, drop needles or leaves, and possibly die

“Many people will begin to see damage during late July to early August, but controlling bagworms that are that size can be difficult,” said Ward Upham, Kansas State University horticulture expert. “They are much easier to kill while small.”

The extension agency said there are common insecticides used for the worms, but before spraying they ask that you check for miniature versions of the mature bagworms and make sure they are alive because predators such as birds and parasites can potentially control the pest.

KBI: Missing mother and daughter found murdered

Common insecticides and brand names used for bagworms:

  • Acephate (Orthene).
  • Permethrin ( 38 Plus Turf, Termite & Ornamental Insect Spray; Eight Vegetable, Fruit & Flower Concentrate; Lawn, Garden, Pet & Livestock Insect Spray).
  • Bifenthrin (Bug Blaster II, Bug-B-Gon Max Lawn and Garden Insect Killer).
  • Lambda-Cyhalothrin (Spectracide Triazicide, Bonide Caterpillar Killer).
  • Spinosad – an organic control(Conserve; Natural Guard Spinosad; and Captain Jack’s Dead Bug Brew).
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Day 5: Kansas wheat harvest report

Kansas farm families spent Father’s Day weekend in the combine, a wheat harvest tradition. Hot, dry, windy weather signaled the continued rapid progression of harvest across the state. Some south-central Kansas producers have sunny harvest results to share while empathizing with farmers elsewhere that did not catch the same beneficial rains throughout the growing season. No matter the final yield or the holiday, farm families are working together to maximize the 2022 Kansas wheat crop.
KANSAS STATE
miamistandard.news

Heat Wave Kills Thousands of Cattle in Kansas, Say Officials

Officials in Kansas are pointing to extreme heat as the main factor behind the deaths of thousands of head of cattle. While the Kansas Department of Environment has confirmed reports of more than 2,000 head of cattle this week, local news outlets say the full figure could be significantly greater. The Progressive Farmer points to as many as 10,000 dead in recent days.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Adoptive parents in Kansas get less state money than foster families. That could change

TOPEKA, Kan. — A foster care program designed to support adoptive families may actually discourage adoption. Tina Miller knows this all too well. Miller wanted to adopt foster child Aaron Carter, who was non-verbal and autistic. Foster parents are paid a daily rate to take care of foster children. For the Millers, that came out to around $3,800 a month, and despite that, they paid an additional $500 to $1,300 a month to look after Aaron. He could never be left alone.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Pets & Animals
Manhattan, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Manhattan, KS
ksal.com

Best Burger in Kansas

One of the oldest publications in the country has released its list of the best burger in each state, and it deems the burgers at Salina’s Cozy Inn as the best in Kansas. Reader’s Digest unveiled its “Best Burger in Every State” list on Saturday. The...
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worms#Birds#Insect#Ward Upham#Kansas State University#Spinosad#Nexstar Media Inc
KWCH.com

Veterinarians work to quash misinformation about SW Kansas cattle deaths

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Veterinarians in southwest Kansas say there is a lot of misinformation circulating online in connection with thousands of sudden cattle deaths. Video of dead cattle has gained national attention along with confirmation that at least 2,000 cattle in southwest Kansas feed lots died from heat stress. The livestock experts say though the situation is rare, it isn’t unheard of and there is no big mystery or conspiracy. What happened can scientifically be explained.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

34th Annual Kansas Veterans & Family Reunion kicks off

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW)–Dozens of veterans and their families beat the heat and converged at Veterans Point Friday for the 34th Annual Kansas Veterans and Family Reunion. Organizers say at least a dozen vendors have also set up shop preparing for the main events on Saturday. That includes plenty of live music, a fireworks spectacular, […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KWCH.com

Kansas Humane Society, near capacity, offering major dog discounts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Facing a “major crisis,” the Kansas Humane Society is offering significant discounts for dog adoptions this weekend. KHS President and CEO Emily Hurst, who spoke at Mayor Brandon Whipple’s weekly press conference on Thursday, said the Humane Society has approximately 10 kennels left. The organization’s website shows approximately 160 combined dogs and cats up for adoption. It’s a crisis that has prompted KHS to offer dog adoptions for $25 during a special event this Saturday.
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Colorado man dies in Kansas crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Colorado has died in a fatal car crash in Ellsworth County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 10:17 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 5.2 miles west of Kansas Highway 14 on Interstate 70. The KHP reports that 64-year-old Terry Ross, of Colorado […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

‘Death by 1,000 cuts’: Kan. teachers increasingly demoralized

TOPEKA — Caught in a political crossfire and exhausted from the pandemic, Kansas teachers are putting down their books and leaving the profession. In a survey from the National Education Association, 55% of teachers indicated they were ready to leave the classroom. As of April 12, there were 1,381 teacher vacancies in Kansas, according to the Kansas State Board of Education, and this number is expected to rise.
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Large Number of Cattle Die in Southwestern Kansas

A high number of cattle have died in Southwestern Kansas. There has been no confirmation on the exact number of cattle that died. Kansas Livestock Association Vice President of Communications Scarlett Hagins says this is the result of the region seeing a significant increase in temperatures in a short amount of time.
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy