Eldorado names Chad Tutle as next head football coach

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Eldorado officialy named Chad Tutle as it’s next football coach and athletic director on Thursday.

Tutle, a graduate of Angelo State University, brings 16 years of coaching experience to the Eagles, most recently with Coahoma where he spent a season as offensive coordinator. The new Eldorado head coach is familiar with the Concho Valley, as he spent nine years on staff for the Sonora football team.

Chad Tutle

Tutle was approved of this position Wednesday night by Schleicher County ISD Principal Perry Graves.

