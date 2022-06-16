ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldorado, TX

Eldorado names Chad Tutle as next head football coach

By Ryan Compeau
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGIgn_0gCz27Dp00

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Eldorado officialy named Chad Tutle as it’s next football coach and athletic director on Thursday.

Tutle, a graduate of Angelo State University, brings 16 years of coaching experience to the Eagles, most recently with Coahoma where he spent a season as offensive coordinator. The new Eldorado head coach is familiar with the Concho Valley, as he spent nine years on staff for the Sonora football team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDs7A_0gCz27Dp00
Chad Tutle

Tutle was approved of this position Wednesday night by Schleicher County ISD Principal Perry Graves.

