Grundy County, TN

Meals for kids

By This, That and the Other
Grundy County Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Grundy County kids are invited to gather Monday through Friday for free meals. Please join the...

Shrum honored with the Principal's Award

The eighth grade teachers at Swiss Memorial Elementary School are pleased to announce that eighth grader, Grayson Shrum, has been chosen to receive the Principal's Award. The Principal's Award is presented by Clayta Hargis Meeks each May on behalf of the Hargis Family: Doug, Kathy, and of course Clayta. The award arrives on the golden anniversary celebrating fifty years (1972-2022) of the beloved SMES and in memory of the first Principal Mrs. Joyce Hargis.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Former Tullahoma News publisher passes

Long-time Tullahoma News publisher, former owner of The Moore County News, career journalist and accomplished race car driver Terry G. Craig passed away at the age of 83. Terry G. Craig died in Atlanta, Ga. Craig was born in Indiana, Pa., on June 19, 1938 to Mrs. Lavina Craig. Following a Homer City (PA) High School sports-filled career, including being a member of the first team to go undefeated in the school’s 75-year history, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and served honorably for four years. During that time, he was a member of the Combat Air Strike Force and was awarded several decorations during the Cold War period. He saw duty throughout the world, including Taiwan, Turkey, South Korea, Spain and Cuba. At the time he used the name of his stepfather, Wilkinson. Following his military service, a move to Miami, FL in 1960, resulted in working for the Miami Herald for almost 13 years. His start in production led to a sports reporter position and news editor of one of the largest community newspapers in Miami, the North Dade Journal, in North Miami, for the Herald.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Arrest Report

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest report for the week of June 6, 2022 through June 9, 2022. Sydnei Moore: speeding 21 MPH over limit, driving on a revoked license. Matthew Terrill: public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia. June 8. Taven Bess: violation of probation.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN

