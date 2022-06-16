ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

A Montgomery restaurant tried to outsell a teen's hot dog stand. It started a social media storm.

By Catherine Dominguez
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A hot dog war in the small city of Montgomery might be over, but not before it left a restaurant owner more than 1,000 miles away with negative Facebook...

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Woman Strapped Down To Gurney Fires Multiple Shots Inside Texas Hospital

A woman with her arms and legs strapped to a gurney surprised the staff in a hallway of a Texas hospital’s emergency room on June 14, according to ABC13 News. Police said a 65-year-old woman named Glendar Johnson-Jackson pulled out a handgun and twice opened fire in the hallway at the HCA Healthcare Emergency Room in Conroe, Texas around 11:45 a.m. Jackson was at the hospital for a mental evaluation ordered by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, TX
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
City
Montgomery, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lewisville, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
County
Montgomery County, TX
The Courier

Conroe Parks and Recreation activities - June 22

Movies in the Park Event Date: June 24 Event Time: Approximately 8:15 p.m. Cost: Free Contact: Nancy Valadez, 936-522-3911, nvaladez@cityofconroe.org Join us for a fun night with family and friends for our final Movie in the Park featuring "Sing 2." Enjoy this FREE event held at Heritage Place (500 Metcalf St) starting at approximately 8:15 p.m. Concessions will be available on site. Bring your blanket or lawn chairs. Contact the C.K. Ray Recreation Center at 936-522-3900 or online at cityofconroe.org for more information. Bingo Prize Drive benefiting The Conroe Senior Center Drive Runs:...
CONROE, TX
The Courier

Social Lites - Walden

Happy Father's Day to all you proud papas out there! Today is your day, enjoy! Did you know that Father's Day was made official 58 years after Mother's Day? Credit for originating the holiday is generally given to Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, whose father, a Civil War veteran, raised her and her five siblings after their mother died in childbirth. The nation's first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910 but wasn't made official until 1972 when Richard Nixon signed a proclamation making Father's Day a federal holiday. It is celebrated in the United States on the...
MONTGOMERY, TX
The Courier

A Rotary Moment: More than 12,000 Rotarians come to Houston for international conference 2022 Rotary International Conference.

The positive comments and kudos continue to roll in for the 2022 Rotary International Conference, which wrapped last week at The George R Brown Convention Center in Houston. What an honor to have this huge and important Rotary event in our great state once again. The last time Rotarians from around the world descended upon our great state was in 2001, when the conference was held in San Antonio, hosted by the Rotary Club of San Antonio of District 5840. Michael and I were brand new Rotarians at the time, and I remember the delight and excitement of...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hot Dogs#Hot Dog Stand#Food Drink#Houston Chronicle Staff#Old Montgomery Steakhouse#Mccown St
The Courier

Conroe Noon Lions: ‘Space City Weather Guy’ set for community partners appreciation lunch

Greetings from the Conroe Noon Lions Club, the "Greatest Lions Club in the World." Today was another great luncheon meeting with an excellent group of people. Our meeting started with our usual songs, pledges, invocation, and introduction of guests of which there were several today. The Community Partner of the week was TPM Tubular Perforating Manufacturing, Ltd. Thank you, Ed Blackburne for your support of the Conroe Noon Lions Club. Announcements followed ... President Steve Williams reminded everyone that Conroe Noon Lion's will be holding their annual Installation Banquet on Friday evening, at the Top of the Tower...
CONROE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Courier

More than 200 attend Annette Gordon-Reed presentation in Conroe

On June 12, Conroe native and Pulitzer Prize winner Annette Gordon-Reed spoke in Conroe at the Owen Theatre. She spoke about her book "On Juneteenth" that was published in May 2021. Her presentation was hosted by the Heritage Museum of Montgomery County. For more about the Heritage Museum, visit heritagemuseum.us. The museum is in Conroe's Candy Cane Park at 1506 I-45 North feeder. The Heritage Museum of Montgomery County offers exhibits on the history of Montgomery County, plus the Mark Clapham Collection and...
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

Man shot near store in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting at a convenience store in southeast Houston has left one man dead. Police were called to the store at the 12000 block of Nyack Drive near the Gulf Freeway just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
HOUSTON, TX
The Courier

The Courier

Montgomery County, TX
681
Followers
579
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Courier covers news, sports, and community interests for Texas's Montgomery County

 https://www.yourconroenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy