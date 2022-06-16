A Montgomery restaurant tried to outsell a teen's hot dog stand. It started a social media storm.

Happy Father's Day to all you proud papas out there! Today is your day, enjoy! Did you know that Father's Day was made official 58 years after Mother's Day? Credit for originating the holiday is generally given to Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, whose father, a Civil War veteran, raised her and her five siblings after their mother died in childbirth. The nation's first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910 but wasn't made official until 1972 when Richard Nixon signed a proclamation making Father's Day a federal holiday. It is celebrated in the United States on the...
Comments / 0