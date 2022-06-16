Citing hundreds of studies, EPA slashes PFAS advisory level to near zero even as Wausau skeptics call cleanup efforts ‘alarmist’

PFAS sample testing bottles | Photo by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy

Amid ongoing controversy over the safety of Wausau’s drinking water, the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced that PFAS are far more toxic than previously thought, prompting a sharp shift in advisory levels for public health.

Radhika Fox, the EPA’s assistant administrator for water, announced the proposed new contaminant levels at the Third Annual National PFAS Meeting in North Carolina. The meeting was attended by scientists and community members from areas dealing with PFAS contamination who applauded when the announcement was made.

The agency sent four draft scientific documents on the two most commonly-cited “forever chemicals,” PFOA and PFOS, to its Science Advisory Board, including a finding that PFOA likely causes cancer, even at much lower levels than earlier advisories warned. The more than 400 studies cited prompted the EPA to lower interim health advisory levels for lifetime exposure from a combined 70 parts per trillion to .004 ppt for PFOA and .02 ppt for PFOS.

“Near zero. Near zero,” Fox said, according to a News & Observer report.

Environmental Working Group officials say PFOA and PFOS are two of the best-studied substances in the family of chemicals known as PFAS. PFOA, created by DuPont, was used to make Teflon, and 3M manufactured PFOS for use in Scotchgard. Both substances were used in a wide range of applications for decades before being largely phased out in 2015 under pressure from the EPA.

After discovering Wausau’s drinking water showed PFAS above recommended levels in all the city’s wells, officials this year began working toward a solution to add technology to the new roughly $120 million water treatment facilities now being built that would reduce levels to below 20 ppt, a level that would match state health officials’ recommendations. Health advisories are not regulatory and are not enforceable, but are intended to provide guidance to state regulators and health officials.

So far the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources has declined to adopt the advisory and instead set a regulatory standard at a much higher level for PFAS, 70 ppt, which may have contributed to skepticism about the severity of the situation in the city.

As recently as this week, WSAU Radio’s Chris Conley called Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian an “alarmist” who is “hell bent on convincing people that the drinking water is not safe.” Conley on June 13 also sharply criticized the Wisconsin Dept. of Health, which issued a letter in response to a request by Kilian that stated Wausau’s water posed a human health risk.

“I dare them to declare a public health emergency,” Conley said in his commentary, while questioning the need to spend money on remediation efforts. Conley previously criticized Kilian’s persistent efforts to test for contamination on west-side properties- efforts that resulted in DNR investigations and subsequent cleanup directives.

But the new information cited Wednesday by the EPA appears to back up state health officials’ and scientists’ concerns. Fox said the agency is now working toward an enforceable standard for those two chemicals that will likely be proposed later this year.

“No one should have to worry about increased cancer risk, reproductive harms, or immune system harms from PFOA and PFOS in their tap water,” said David Andrews, Ph.D. a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group. “Today’s action is an important step towards setting health protective drinking water limits for PFOA and PFOS that reflect the latest science finding harm to people.”

Wausau’s Dept. of Public Works on Thursday issued a news release that reiterates that the city’s water “continues to meet all safe drinking water regulatory standards” and reminds residents that there is no current federal regulation for PFAS. DPW Director Eric Lindman has publicly called the city’s water safe despite the health advisory, an assertion he repeated on a local radio talk show. He also balked at previous efforts to test and remediate soils in Riverside Park and on other city properties.

City documents show Wausau’s treated water contains PFOA and PFOS at levels many times above the EPA’s new health advisory level.

Source: City of Wausau news release on June 16, 2022

‘Strike three’ on environmental health policy?

Kilian said this is not the first time he and residents, including members of the group Citizens for a Clean Wausau, have been criticized and dismissed by some local officials only to have their concerns confirmed, sometimes after years of persistent battles.

“In relation to community concerns about contamination related to our drinking water, Riverside Park, or part of the former Connor property on Cleveland Avenue, residents were met with dismissiveness, minimization of the issues, and sometimes even name calling by certain camps at City Hall,” Kilian told Wausau Pilot & Review. “Notably, all three of those community concerns were later validated by facts in ways that directly refuted the City’s opposing positions. We can chalk up the recent dismissiveness about water concerns from these camps as their ‘strike three’ on municipal environmental and environmental health policy.”

Mayor Katie Rosenberg told Wausau Pilot & Review the new EPA advisory level should be considered by the City Council, the Water Works Commission or both to ask several policy questions, including what level of PFAS residents are comfortable with. So far, she said opinions by residents on the risk vary.

“I am personally inclined to support removal of PFAS that is most protective of human health based on the research from the EPA but this will be a policy decision for Wausau Water Works and the Wausau City Council,” Rosenberg said.

She said policymakers must also determine how much money the utility, the city and the community will invest in PFAS removal and will need to understand which portions are eligible for grants, earmarks or forgivable loans versus borrowing and customer rate increases.

The city so far invested thousands in short-term solutions for residents providing pitchers and bottled water for safe drinking. But Finance Committee members on Tuesday declined to issue replacement filters, saying there are thousands of residents who have not picked up their pitchers.

So far, the long-term solutions discussed by the Water Works Commission are on a timeline of between 18 and 24 months.

Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services spokeswoman Jennifer Miller told Wausau Pilot & Review that the department is now carefully reviewing the technical information and justification that EPA used for their new advisories.

“While DHS health advisories remain unchanged at this time, these new federal advisories may lead to the reconsideration of the current Wisconsin health advisory values,” Miller said.

Rosenberg said as officials learn more from health experts about the long- and short-term health implications of PFAS exposure, city policies will need to shift.

“They have to,” she said.

Kilian said the citizenry should continue to demand that the proposed Riverside Park soil excavation move forward and that Cleveland Avenue be cleaned up to meet non-industrial standards. Both issues have been pain points with residents, especially among those living along the Thomas Street corridor. The two city-owned contaminated properties in Wausau – Riverside Park and 1300 Cleveland Ave. – are still awaiting implementation of cleanup and other plans.

Both sites, where toxic components have been found to exceed state’s regulatory standards, are slated to undergo remediation measures – but the pace has been slow.

“Any attempts to rezone the Cleveland Avenue property back to industrial, promote further industrial expansion there, or to use looser industrial standards for its environmental cleanup would be another inappropriate shenanigan and strongly challenged,” he said. “The City will have no credibility or trust to leverage if such attempts are made because, clearly, it has lost its credibility or trust with much of the community on these contamination issues.”

Lindman could not be reached for comment this week.

Wausau’s Water Commission next week will hold a special meeting to discuss the revised advisory levels and will potentially set a goal for PFAS removal in the city’s drinking water. The meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau.