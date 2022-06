A Tarentum woman faces drug charges after a state trooper said she had more than an ounce of crack cocaine in her pocket during a traffic stop. Brittney Teyonia Ellibe, 31, of the 200 block of Allegheny Street was charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and five traffic violations.

TARENTUM, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO