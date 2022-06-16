ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise woman charged in connection with U.S Capitol riot pleads not guilty

 4 days ago
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Yvonne St Cyr, 53, pleaded not guilty on Thursday afternoon in U.S District Court for her alleged crimes during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. St Cyr is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or...

Body of Everette Jackson found in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — The body of Everette Jackson, the 21-year-old Louisiana man who went missing on the Payette River, has been found, according to a press release from the Gem County Sheriff's Office. The Gem County Sheriff's Office says the body was found by a volunteer Sunday afternoon...
GEM COUNTY, ID
Coroner identifies man shot by police officer in Star

STAR, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner on Friday identified the man a Star Police officer shot and killed Wednesday morning, and said he died of multiple gunshot wounds. Jeremy P. Banach, 39, was pronounced dead Wednesday, near the intersection of 1st and Main streets. The coroner was dispatched to the scene at 11:25 a.m.
STAR, ID
Boise Police: Midvale man 'safely located'

BOISE, Idaho — Update: The Boise Police Department said the missing vulnerable adult from Midvale was "safely located" in Canyon County Friday. Boise Police on Friday afternoon began looking for a missing vulnerable adult who, they say, disappeared a second time after showing up at an old address for a family member.
BOISE, ID
14 new U.S. citizens welcomed during Boise World Refugee Day Celebration

BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of World Refugee Day Monday, the Boise community welcomed 14 new Americans during a citizenship ceremony Saturday at The Grove Plaza. The Boise World Refugee Celebration recognizes the contributions refugees bring to communities across Idaho and the globe. The event also highlights the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their countries.
BOISE, ID
Get to know Idaho: History of the Meridian dairy days

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Yes, Idaho is known for potatoes, but the Gem State is also the third largest-producing dairy state in the county, just behind California and Wisconsin. However, as of 2020, there are only 437 dairy farms across the state, most of which are in the Magic Valley region. But back in the day, Meridian was actually the dairy center of Idaho.
MERIDIAN, ID
Do You Know Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Before we get back to that, who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Currently Lori...
BOISE, ID
19th annual Father's Day Car Show

BOISE, Idaho — The 19th annual Father's Day Car Show kicked off this morning in downtown Boise and will run until 3:30 this afternoon. The show, which is free for the public to attend, celebrates both past and future transportation and each car's unique history, while also celebrating the father figure in your life. Dozens of classic cars dating back decades and a wide variety of today's most modern electric vehicles are all being featured at the car show.
BOISE, ID
Ada County coroner identifies 39-year-old man shot dead by police in Star

This is breaking news. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates. To subscribe to the latest news alerts, click here. The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the 39-year-old man who was killed by police in a drive-by shooting northwest of Boise. Jeremy Banach was fatally shot by Star police...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Officer-involved shooting in Star, suspect dead

STAR, Idaho (CBS2) — A 39-year-old man died after he was shot by police in Star, earlier Wednesday. CBS2 talked to people who live nearby. They were outside at the time and say they heard three shots. "We heard pop pop pop, and I said 'oh that's gunfire,' and...
STAR, ID
One man dead after officer shooting in Star

STAR, Idaho — The Star Police Department (SPD) held a briefing on the shooting that occurred Wednesday morning involving a Star Police officer. SPD Chief Zach Hessing led the briefing. Around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, SPD was notified of a man acting erratically and would not leave a family...
STAR, ID
Get to Know Idaho: The history of Ustick

IDAHO, USA — By the spring of 1863, just before the formation of Fort Boise there were about 100 non-native people living in the valley. By 1900, 10 years after Idaho became a state, that population was above 19,000. The makeup was still very rural, with more than 1,600 farms on more than 113,000 acres of land, according to the Idaho State Historical Society.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Garden City Police Seek Help In Identifying This Man

Garden City Police are hoping that you can identify a person of interest involved in a recent theft. It seems that a decade or so ago, the conversation of theft and crime in Boise was minimal--it was rare to see anything about a high speed chase, a shooting, or a robbery. While the Treasure Valley remains to be a very safe place, we're seeing more and more stories like this and we can't help but assume that it is a result of the growth.
GARDEN CITY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
