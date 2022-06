An investigation is underway in Lawrence Co after two bodies were found deceased Friday afternoon in a home. According to the Kentucky State Police, the discovery was made at a home in the 700 block of Blaine Creek Road in Lawrence Co. which is located about 12 miles north of Louisa, just past the power plant off Rt. 23. The deceased have been identified as 40 year-old Scott Marcum and 37 year-old Natasha Marcum, both of Blaine Creek Road. Initial reports ruled a murder-suicide and that both victims were shot. At this time, no additional details are being released.

LOUISA, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO