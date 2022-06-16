ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Vincent’s Father’s Day Brunch Packs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your dad is big into brunch, but not so much into going out, Vincent’s in Cambridge has the goods for your Father’s Day at-home feast. Chef Philip Nacron and the team have cooked up a Super...

Wright’s Farm celebrates 50 years

Chicken. Salad. Pasta. French fries. Rolls. Don’t like chicken? For $11.25 more you can order a 14-oz choice sirloin steak. You don’t see too many steaks at the 1,200-seat restaurant. People go to Wright’s Farm in North Smithfield for the family style chicken dinner. The restaurant serves 10,000...
Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
Where to Eat Chinese Food in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston's Chinatown certainly has some of the best Chinese restaurants, but you'll find exceptional Chinese cuisine available all over the city. If you love Chinese food, you can experience some of the finest at these eateries in Boston.
Five Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

Many people would agree that a juicy burger is the perfect comfort food. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food and highly processed food on a daily basis, it's absolutely fine to have it from time to time, if you enjoy this kind of food. After all, it's all about balance. However, it's important to choose high quality ingredients even when you eat processed food. That's why it's recommended to have a burger at a well respected restaurant instead of going to a fast food chain.
Taunton Woman Pregnant with Quadruplets Calls Into The GetUp Crew

**UPDATE** Ashley called into the Getup Crew this morning to talk to us about having quadruplets. Listen to the podcast HERE. A Taunton woman, who already has 4 kids between she and her boyfriend, is expecting quadruplets. Ashley Ness actually found out about the quadruplets, who were conceived naturally, earlier this year at a routine doctor appointment. “(The ultrasound tech) starts looking, and she says, ‘Honey you’re having four babies,’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, what?” Ness said. Ness says she once struggled getting pregnant and now, she has four on the way. Ashley is 22 weeks right now and doctors plan to deliver the quads via C-section between 30 and 32 weeks. Many friends are stepping up to help including one who created a Gofundme for her and her family. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the site HERE.
Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through Massachusetts front yard

A viewer has shared video with sister station WCVB showing a bear walking through their front yard in Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
Sand sculpting competition kicks off at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. - The annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic is back in New Hampshire this weekend.Two hundred tons of sand were brought in, and the artists got right to work on Thursday.There are cash prizes for the top creations, with first place getting $6,000. There's also a people's choice award. The vote is Saturday afternoon. The sculptures will be on display through June 26th. Click here for a full schedule of events.
Inaugural Juneteenth parade planned for Boston on Sunday

BOSTON — A number of Juneteenth events are planned for the weekend across the Greater Boston area. Hyde Park's second annual community wide Juneteenth Celebration is planned for Saturday from 10:55 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will feature a 65-minute ceremonial celebration beginning with a Color Guard by...
Collection of rare, exotic animals rescued from U-Haul in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A collection of rare and exotic animals were rescued from the back of a U-Haul in Cambridge on Monday, according to a statement released by the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center. Among the menagerie of animals rescued were two chinchillas, a rabbit, two rats, three parrots,...
6 Seafood Shacks to Hit Up This Summer

Seafood Shack dinners are here once again for the summer season. Whether you’re in the mood for lobster or clam cakes and “chowdah,” here are a few little Rhody spots to chow down on these seafood staples. Aunt Carrie’s. Location: Narragansett. Why:. Legend has it that...
Listed: For $8,990,000, a historic Back Bay penthouse with a private roof deck

In a row of classic Back Bay brownstones, the Burrage Mansion’s white-stone, castle-like façade commands the attention of passersby along Commonwealth Avenue. Through the arched double-door entrance, things are equally striking. The building at 314 Commonwealth Ave. was built in 1899 and converted into condos in 2005, according to the listing, and has more than one claim to fame. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sold a three-bedroom unit he owned on the second floor in 2008, and the living room of a different unit was featured in the 2019 “Little Women” remake. Now the building’s penthouse, Unit 4, which was featured in Architectural Digest, is on the market for $8,990,000.
Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
Thousands celebrate Juneteenth in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people celebrated Juneteenth across Boston over the weekend after two years of virtual events. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and was declared a federal holiday last year. At Hyde Park, community leaders told crowds that while slavery was officially ended with the freeing of slaves in Galveston, Texas, the U.S. is still facing its effects.
Death investigation underway at Webster shopping plaza

WEBSTER, Mass. — A death investigation is underway at a shopping plaza in Webster, officials confirmed Friday. Authorities are investigating an “unattended death” at the Webster Commons Plaza on East Main Street, according to Webster police and the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. Planet Fitness, Big Lots,...
WEBSTER, MA

