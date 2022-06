HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — State police said that a man who led them on a chase outside of Tampa died after going the wrong way down a highway and crashing his car. State police troopers first spotted a 2003 Lexus ES300 driving erratically on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County, the Tampa Bay Times reported. When troopers tried to stop the vehicle, suspecting the driver was impaired, the Lexus took off at a high speed.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO