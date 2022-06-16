Gas prices continue to set records in Maine

Throughout the spring, summer, and fall, it's not uncommon to see signage directing you towards a garage, yard, or estate sale nearby. For some who live in Maine, thrifting at these type of sales is a weekend hobby. For those holding the sale, it's a way to make a few bucks off of items they no longer want or need. So if the mood strikes and you want to hold a garage, yard, or estate sale at your residence, can you do it? Or is a permit required from the town or city you live in?

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO