Gas prices continue to set records in Maine

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine is producing more oysters than ever due to a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years. The state’s 2021 oyster harvest was the largest and most valuable in its history, according to recent data from the Department of Marine Resources in Maine. The state’s haul of oysters, the vast majority of which are from farms, grew by more than 50% last year to more than 6 million pounds.
Maine (WABI) - A shuttered trash plant called Coastal Resources of Maine will soon be owned by a group comprised of more than 100 municipalities. The Municipal Review Committee is made up of communities that used the facility during the six months it was in operation, and they’ll become owners because no other bidders stepped forward.
SAPLING TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Portland man drowned Saturday, June 18 in the east outlet of the Kennebec River. Truc Huynh of Portland was fishing with a friend during the morning on the East Outlet which flows out of Moosehead Lake. The pair were in a fishing raft, and around noontime decided to move to a new location to fish on the river. They descended down through some whitewater rapids, which overturned the boat and threw the two men into the water.
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
Throughout the spring, summer, and fall, it's not uncommon to see signage directing you towards a garage, yard, or estate sale nearby. For some who live in Maine, thrifting at these type of sales is a weekend hobby. For those holding the sale, it's a way to make a few bucks off of items they no longer want or need. So if the mood strikes and you want to hold a garage, yard, or estate sale at your residence, can you do it? Or is a permit required from the town or city you live in?
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Maine. The Maine CDC says 126 people are in the hospital with the virus, down one from yesterday. 21 people are in critical care, that’s up one. Five people are on ventilators. The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations...
Don't worry, you won't need to run out and get a new phone number or anything like that. However, in the coming years, any new phone numbers that you get may start with a new Maine area code. But right now, the Maine Public Utilities Commission is doing everything they can to prevent that because, let's face it, Mainers love their 207 area code.
There are a few food items that are synonymous with Maine, one of them being the ever-so-delicious lobster roll. Tourists have been flocking to every corner of the Pine Tree state for decades to devour the delicacy. However, not all lobster rolls are built the same. Often, the biggest complaint people have about a lobster is...not enough lobster. So, the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich decided to solve that problem once and for all.
Ever since the program was announced, Mainers have been patiently waiting for those $850.00 checks that were promised to them during Governor Janet Mills' 'State of The State' address earlier this year. Well it looks like most Mainers won't have to wait much longer. As a matter of fact, many...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What do rising interest rates mean for Maine’s housing market?. That depends on where you are in that market. TV5 spoke with real estate agent Emily Ellis who says she thinks the rate hike means some of the crazy over market price deals will come to an end.
Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live in Maine, I've got some events this weekend that you might want to check out. With it being Father's Day weekend, I've also included some events that will be perfect to take Dad to. Enjoy the weekend and let me know if you happen to check out any of these events.
According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of tired is "drained of strength and energy: fatigued often to the point of exhaustion". In the fast-paced world we all tend to live in, it can be very easy to spend a large portion of your day feeling exhausted. But could it really possibly be illegal to get behind the wheel of an automobile while feeling tired and operate it? If you're living in Maine, the answer is yes. With a few conditions to go along with it.
NEW CASTLE, N.H. — Multiple agencies were responding to a massive yacht fire off the coast of Maine Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard told WMTW that a 72-foot yacht caught fire late this afternoon in the Piscataqua River near New Castle, New Hampshire. The Portsmouth,...
For the first time on Monday, Juneteenth will be recognized as a federal holiday. This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people became free due to the Emancipation Proclamation. It celebrates the end of slavery at the closure of the Civil War, and is sometimes referred to as the nation's second Independence Day.
We don't know about you, but all these announcements from amusement parks about 2022 reopening dates are getting us absolutely stoked for summer. Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, will be opening their doors to the public on May 28. Soon, you'll once again be able to conquer the Untamed and Yankee Cannonball roller coasters, take a spin on the Xtreme Frisbee, or soar in the sky on Da Vinci's Dream.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday morning that the state is launching a $15 million initiative through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to help Maine’s public schools, towns, cities, and Tribal governments make energy efficiency improvements and reduce their energy costs. The announcement was made...
