San Antonio investigating 'torture' of Australian Shepherd puppy in critical condition

A Hispanic man stabbed multiple times at a party in the 1100 block of Overhill in Canyon Lake Sunday night was air lifted to University Hospital with severe injuries. The victim’s brother was struck in the head with a beer bottle and cut on his arm when he tried to intervene. He was treated at the scene at released, Canyon Lake Fire/EMS Chief Robert Mikel said.

CANYON LAKE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO