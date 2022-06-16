ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio investigating 'torture' of Australian Shepherd puppy in critical condition

By Madalyn Mendoza
mySanAntonio.com
 4 days ago
Comments

Evelyn Valdez
4d ago

I am an animal person and for someone to do this to a pup they don't deserve to have any pets at all so anyone out there with any kind of information let the authorities know they need to be brought to Justice for that beautiful fur baby that they hurt. a dog showed up at our house and we kept it she's a beautiful little girl she looks like a Rottweiler. it was those eyebrows of hers that got my heart.



Barbara Tijerina
4d ago

That poor sweet baby. Praying for a full and speedy recovery. Also Karma will catch up to whoever did this and I hope they get more than they deserve



Denise Baldarrama
4d ago

I've never heard of sooo much abuse and neglect of animals as I have here in San Antonio! the worse place if you're an animal..my blood boils at this!! 😡😡😡😡😡



 

mycanyonlake.com

Stabbing Near Canyon Lake CVS Sends Victim to Hospital with Severe Injuries

A Hispanic man stabbed multiple times at a party in the 1100 block of Overhill in Canyon Lake Sunday night was air lifted to University Hospital with severe injuries. The victim’s brother was struck in the head with a beer bottle and cut on his arm when he tried to intervene. He was treated at the scene at released, Canyon Lake Fire/EMS Chief Robert Mikel said.
CANYON LAKE, TX
fox7austin.com

Two kangaroos tussle at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Two kangaroos faced off in their enclosure at San Antonio Zoo in San Antonio, Texas this week. This footage, filmed on June 14 by zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow, shows the unnamed kangaroos exchanging blows. In a Twitter post accompanying the video, Morrow said: "Who...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found floating along San Antonio’s River Walk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found floating along the River Walk. San Antonio Police were called to the area at South St. Mary’s near East Commerce at around 3 A.M. Monday. That’s where a passer-by spotted the body in the river. The body...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
reportwire.org

Mass shooting at San Antonio BBQ leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

At least two people were killed and five others injured during a “drive-by” mass shooting late Saturday in San Antonio, a local police head said. The seven people were shot about 10 p.m. as a family was barbecuing outside a house, while multiple children were inside, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus told reporters during a press conference.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEENS WILL TRY ANYTHING-RESCUE IN PROGRESS

Magnolia Fire Department is responding to a 16-year-old stuck in the laundry chute on the second floor at a home in the 10500 block of Club House CIrcle in Lake Windcrest.
MAGNOLIA, TX
mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

