On December 29, 2008, 16-year-old Shemika Keyanta Cosey was staying the night at her aunt's house in the 6000 block of Napier in Berkeley, Missouri. That evening, her relatives noticed that Shemika left the house and would come back inside several times. Sometime between 1:30 am and 8:30 am, Shemika vanished. When her family woke up the following day, Shemika was gone. Her clothes, overnight bag, and other belongings were inside the home, but Shemika, who did not own a cell phone, was gone. They discovered that the front door of the home was unlocked. Shemika Keyanta Cosey has never been seen or heard from again.

BERKELEY, MO ・ 21 DAYS AGO