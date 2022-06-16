ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

Simonian tapped for District Court

By Michael P. Norton
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07asKz_0gCyyXsi00

BOSTON (SHNS) – Assistant district attorney Janine Simonian, who started her legal career just over two decades ago as a law clerk, was nominated Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker to serve as a District Court judge.

Live: Jan. 6 panel details Trump pressure on Pence

Simonian, a 2003 New England School of Law graduate, has worked since 2013 as an assistant DA in Hampden County, specializing in that office’s Domestic Violence and Adult Sexual Assault Unit.

Prior to that, she worked as an assistant DA in the Northwestern office. She started her career in 2001 as a law clerk for Ronald Wysocki, before joining Geary and Associates in 2004.

According to Baker’s office, Simonian previously served on the Norris Elementary 6th Grade Committee, and played roles with the KEVS Foundation Annual Hockey Tournament and coaching youth soccer in Southampton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Hampden County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Southampton, MA
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
WUPE

Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Court#Associates#The Kevs Foundation#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy