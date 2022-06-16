Watch the Devastating Flooding that’s Closed All of Yellowstone

Due to the recent flooding in Yellowstone National Park, the Buffalo Bill Dam was forced to open its spillways for the first time in 5 years. Because of the recent warm weather, snowpacks have begun to melt, creating water runoff that flows in many rivers throughout the region. The Shoshone River flows directly into the Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Due to its abnormally high volume of water, the reservoir reached its maximum capacity and was forced to let water out. Using a drone, “J. Marshall Photography,” captured the dam releasing water for the first time in years.

CODY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO