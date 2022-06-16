ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, WY

Watch the Devastating Flooding that’s Closed All of Yellowstone

By Doc Holliday
1230 ESPN
 4 days ago
The rising waters have been so devasting that all of Yellowstone entrances are now closed. New video shows just how bad the flooding has been. As CNN has reported, all...

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

What happens when Wyoming's biggest tourist attraction suddenly closes?

CODY — Gustavo Hernandez has tried for five years to visit Yellowstone National Park. A string of family tragedies kept him home several summers in a row. His brother passed away, and then his parents got sick, one after the other. And by the time he felt ready to travel again, the pandemic shut him down.
CODY, WY
The Weather Channel

Experts Say Yellowstone Flooding is a Sign of Things To Come

One area flooded this week was hit by a wildfire exactly one year prior. Some spots received up to four times their normal rain for the month in just a few days. A report last year warned of warmer temperatures, more rain in the Yellowstone area. On June 13, 2021,...
Yellowstone horror as park SUBMERGED in water – houses swept away by record flood

Floodwaters have wiped out large swathes of roads and bridges and swamped hundreds of homes in surrounding areas. The disaster, which was caused by a combination of heavy rain and melting snow over a span of a few days, may have irrecoverably damaged the landscape of the US’s oldest National Park. The deluge even affected a popular fishing river in the region, pushing it off course, with some reports warning that the change may be permanent.
BILLINGS, MT
WATCH: “Buffalo Bill Dam” Spilling More Than It Has In Years

Due to the recent flooding in Yellowstone National Park, the Buffalo Bill Dam was forced to open its spillways for the first time in 5 years. Because of the recent warm weather, snowpacks have begun to melt, creating water runoff that flows in many rivers throughout the region. The Shoshone River flows directly into the Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Due to its abnormally high volume of water, the reservoir reached its maximum capacity and was forced to let water out. Using a drone, “J. Marshall Photography,” captured the dam releasing water for the first time in years.
CODY, WY
Q2 News

Massive flooding causing evacuations in Laurel

Yellowstone County joined Park, Stillwater and Carbon counties Tuesday with massive flooding and evacuations. Fields used for cattle grazing and yards of homes became home to standing water and a flowing river. The Clarks Fork River began to overtake dozens of homes in south Laurel along the Thiel Road corridor as residents did what they could to adjust to rapidly changing conditions.
LAUREL, MT
KBZK News

Motorcyclist dies in Billings wreck

Update 8:40 p.m. Sixth Avenue North has opened to all traffic. (first report) A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon after crashing on the north side of Billings. Billings police said in a tweet that Sixth Avenue North closed just before 4 p.m. from Main Street to North 14th Street for the investigation.
BILLINGS, MT
