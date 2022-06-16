ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Observer

Pizza chain took its workers’ tips to pay other employees in North Carolina, feds say

By Julia Marnin
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bY7b_0gCyxgua00

A North Carolina pizza chain took customer tips for workers and used the money to pay other employees, according to federal labor department officials.

Dozens of Cugino Forno workers depended on these tips while they were paid below the federal minimum wage, with some making as little as $1.19 per hour, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a June 15 news release.

More than $275,000 in back wages owed to 63 workers at the chain’s Clemmons, Greensboro and Winston-Salem locations were recovered by the agency following an investigation, the department said.

McClatchy News has not received a response to a June 16 request for comment from Cugino Forno.

The investigation comes after Cugino Forno’s Greensboro location was ranked one of America’s top pizza shops nationwide by Yelp, McClatchy News previously reported.

The Labor Department also discovered several Cugino Forno workers were denied overtime pay, the news release said. The chain is accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

In North Carolina, the hourly minimum wage rate for tipped workers is $2.13 an hour, according to the agency.

At a minimum, the workers should have made at least $7.25 an hour combining hourly pay and customer tips.

Cugino Forno has two other locations in the state, in Durham and in Wilmington, which were not involved in the Labor Department’s investigation.

In 2021, the Labor Department discovered that 29,000 food service workers in the U.S. missed out on more than $34.7 million in pay that the agency ultimately recovered for them, the news release said.

Restaurant paid workers below minimum wage, feds say. Now it must pay back $168,000

FedEx contractors denied workers overtime pay, feds say. Now, they’re paying it back

Auto shop withheld workers’ first paycheck, shortchanged overtime in Georgia, feds say

15-year-olds used deep fry baskets at Wendy’s restaurants, feds say. Franchisee fined

Comments / 39

Vallie Kottcamp Naylor
3d ago

Honestly, I've never heard of them. But I definitely won't be eating at Cugino Forno restaurants ever!!! That's just plain right out sorry to do your people that way! 🤨🤨🤨

Reply
12
Maryam Al Fayed
3d ago

That's horrible!!! ... work is in the service industry depend on those tips to get by and to take that away from him to cause even more struggle is horrible I hope they all get their money back!!! 😡😡😡

Reply
9
bear hunt
4d ago

$2.13 hour? what a joke. if they made these people pay minimum wage they wouldn't need tips.

Reply(12)
16
Related
UPI News

North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million

June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. Yamir Bryant of Arden told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been planning to visit his usual store last Thursday evening, but he decided to mix it up and try buying a scratch-off from another store.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza#North Carolina#Labor Issues#Federal Labor Department#Mcclatchy News#The Labor Department
Kristen Walters

North Carolina is home to the best restaurant in the US right now

If you're looking to dine at the restaurant voted #1 in America right now, you can find it in North Carolina. The James Beard Awards are highly coveted in the food world. Chefs and restaurateurs strive to receive one of these awards as they are a sign that they are among the best in the business. After a two-year hiatus, the awards are begin given out again.
Polarbear

Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in North Carolina

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms have moved throughout the country through the movement of soils, especially in greenhouse production. The hammerhead worm has been found in NC since 1951 and has been spotted in several North Carolina counties recently.
Black Enterprise

Florida Panhandle Has A Sundown Town With Only Four Black Residents

A small town in Florida has a little-known history that makes it a less than desirable place for Black people. According to the Florida Times-Union, a town known as Jay has four Black residents due to its racist history. According to the outlet, it was revealed that it’s a “sundown town,” meaning that all non-white people must leave town before sundown or face the consequences.
POLITICS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
SCDNReports

Body Found at North Carolina Dollar General Store

Body Found at North Carolina Dollar General StoreSCDN Graphics Department. A shocking discovery at a North Carolina Dollar General Store -- a dead body. According to Sheriff Blake Wallace, his deputies received a report of a dead body behind the Dollar General near Rones Chapel Road at 10 am in the morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
protocol.com

McDonald’s front-line workers are about to spend a lot more time on Facebook

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: Meta is making waves at McDonald’s, people are seeking actual IRL work, and how employees are determining whether a company is LGBTQ+ friendly. — Amber Burton, reporter (email | twitter) Hamburger University, but on your phone. Today, Meta announced a new partnership...
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
481
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy