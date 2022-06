With the Fourth of July less than a month away, the Billings Fire Department has announced several public areas that will be closed during the holiday. The press release says public land on the Rimrocks from Main Street in the heights and along the south side of Highway 3 will be closed starting July 4 at 6 pm. The closure will remain in effect until Tuesday morning, July 5. Zimmerman and Phipps Park are included in these closures.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO