(KMAland) -- The All-KMAland Boys Soccer Team returns in 2022 with a bit of a different look. We’ve heard the outcries for honoring some of the best defensive players in KMAland, so that’s what we are going to do. Below you will find an 11-person All-KMAland Offense and an 11-person All-KMAland Defense. It is likely there are boys that could fall into both categories, but we have limited them to one in order to honor 22 different athletes.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO