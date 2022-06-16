ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Bayonne begins redevelopment of former Seahorse Express property

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 4 days ago
The Bayonne Planning Board has voted unanimously to designate the former Seahorse Express property on LeFante Way as an area of need of redevelopment. City Planner Suzanne Mack presented the redevelopment study to the board. The City Council passed a resolution authorizing the planning board to study the property in February...

