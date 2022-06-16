ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ed Sheeran debuts Ipswich shirt and fixtures out – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic9Gf_0gCywp4k00
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 16.

Football

Ed Sheeran debuted Ipswich’s new kit.

[xdelx]

Wayne Rooney was on holiday.

[xdelx]

John Terry was enjoying a day out.

Charlie Austin was making a change.

Premier League clubs discovered their 2022/23 fixtures.

Gary Neville wanted Manchester United to get a move on.

John McGinn thanked the Scotland fans.

Cricket

England players continued to reflect on the thrilling win at Trent Bridge.

[xdelx]

Darts

Wales were ready for the World Cup.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcginn
Person
Charlie Austin
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
John Terry
newschain

Director Marina Granovskaia expected to leave Chelsea

Marina Granovskaia is expected to leave Chelsea as Todd Boehly prepares to take over from Bruce Buck as chairman, the PA news agency understands. Chelsea’s co-controlling owner Boehly is understood to be ready to step in as chairman, when Buck relinquishes the role at the end of the month.
SOCCER
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipswich#Manchester United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Aberdeen sign right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest

Aberdeen have completed the signing of right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old made two league appearances for Forest last season before moving to Notts County on loan. Dons boss Jim Goodwin told his club’s official website: “Jayden is a very young and exciting prospect....
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Train passengers face travel misery as major strike starts

Train passengers face chaos on Tuesday, with only a fifth of services running and half of lines closed, due to the biggest strike by rail workers for a generation. Last-ditch talks failed to resolve the bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, with all sides blaming each other for the lack of progress.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Unaccompanied Ukrainian children could be allowed into UK, according to report

Unaccompanied Ukrainian children and teenagers could be allowed to come to the UK under changes expected to be announced on Wednesday, it has been reported. Home Secretary Priti Patel will announce that children and teenagers will be allowed to come to the UK if they have permission from a parent or legal guardian and the Ukrainian government, The Daily Telegraph has reported.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy