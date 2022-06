The Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Grace Church in front of their new sign. Grace Church, located at 1776 North Market Street, is a shared ministry that combines two churches under one roof—Christ Church (Anglican Church of North America) and Grace Lutheran Church (North American Lutheran Church ). They began worshipping as Grace Church in January of 2021 and are led by Reverend Joshua Yoder. Sunday worship with Holy Communion is offered at 10:30 a.m. with a blended worship liturgy that follows the traditions of both churches.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO