Severance Showrunner Teases Series' Ending

While early efforts in his career featured franchise sequels, Scott Derrickson made a name for himself in the horror realm with original stories like The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, and Deliver Us from Evil, but the filmmaker himself recently confirmed that if the upcoming The Black Phone resonated with audiences, there are already tentative plans for a follow-up adventure. Given that filmmakers typically play coy about laying the foundation of an ongoing journey, for Derrickson to directly confirm that he hopes to be able to develop a sequel would imply that it's a pretty likely opportunity. With the film being based on a short story by Joe Hill, the author even detailed to Derrickson what the next chapter would explore. The Black Phone lands in theaters on June 26th.
