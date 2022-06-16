Severance Showrunner Teases Series' Ending

A supposedly "lost" episode of Sesame Street is once again circulating online after being rediscovered and uploaded by a Reddit user. The long-running children's series episode wasn't truly lost as a copy is reported to exist in the Library of Congress. However, the episode was never aired again after its initial broadcast in 1976, nor was it released on home media after parents sent complaints to Sesame Workshop that the episode was too scary for young children. The episode sees Margaret Hamilton reprising her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz to harass a child about her lost broom. While the episode is apparently about teaching children to deal with and move past their fears, some felt it went a little too far in setting those fears up. You can see it below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO