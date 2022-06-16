ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severance Showrunner Teases Series' Ending

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeverance turned out to be a major cult-hit for Apple TV+ in its freshman season earlier this year – and fans can't wait for the already-announced Season 2 to arrive. However, what made Severance compelling was its mystery-thriller story arc; at the same time, for that mystery to keep delivering its...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Breaking Bad Universe: AMC Boss Says "Door is Open" For More Shows

Only six episodes remain in the final season of Better Call Saul, and it sure seems like creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are ready to leave the world of Breaking Bad's New Mexico crime underbelly behind. Should they change their minds however and consider the possibility of more shows set in this universe, AMC says they're ready to have them. Speaking in a new interview, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks Dan McDermott confirmed that currently there aren't any plans for a third show in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe (somehow without an official name) but that the "the door is always open" for more.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Snowpiercer Cancelled by TNT After Four Seasons

The journey is almost over for TNT's Snowpiercer. The live-action series, which is based on the graphic novel Le Transperceneige as well as the 2013 film directed by Bong Joon-Ho, will be ending after its upcoming fourth season on the network. According to reports released on Friday, the options to renew the contracts of the show's ensemble cast were not picked up, releasing the actors to book roles in other projects. Season 4 of the series is currently in production, and is expected to air at a later date.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Latest Episode Has a Surprising Character Trending on Twitter

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues to be a big breakout hit for the franchise – and there's no better proof of that than seeing it once again trending on social media, following Episode 7, "The Serene Squall". The episode sees space pirates led by the cunning captain Angel (Jesse James Keitel) take control of the Enterprise in attempt to leverage Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck). In that sense, while Strange New Worlds Episode 7 featured the entire main cast of the show having to work together to overcome the threat, there's actually one supporting character who is getting even more love than the leads!
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Legacies Creator Reveals the Character Viewers Would Have Met in Season 5

Thursday saw the end of Legacies after four seasons on The CW, but while the episode, "Just Don't Be a Stranger, Okay?" capped off the series and the long running The Vampire Diaries franchise, it wasn't necessarily originally intended to be the end. While the network did give the series a heads up that Season 4 might be the last and allowed them to craft a proper ending, there were plans for a fifth season and according to creator Julie Plec, it would have seen the introduction of a character that fans have been waiting for: Stefanie Salvatore, the daughter of Damon and Elena.
TV SERIES
Person
Ben Stiller
ComicBook

Netflix is Now Streaming One of the Best Horror Movies of the Decade

There are lots of new movies streaming this weekend, but if you're looking to watch some older favorites, Netflix has you covered. A lot of good stuff has hit the streaming site this month, and many horror fans will be happy to know that one of the best scary movies of the last decade is now available to watch. As of June 19th, Andy Muschietti's 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's It is on Netflix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Roux to Celebrate Father's Day

Becky Lynch took to social media on Sunday to share a couple of photos of her daughter, Roux. The first appeared on Lynch's Twitter, showing "The Man" holding her as she looked away from the camera toward Mount Rushmore. Lynch added the caption, "All for you kid." The second was a photo of Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, kissing Roux's head as he looks toward the camera. In celebration of this year's Father's Day, Lynch wrote, "The best. Happy Father's Day my love."
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Thinks Certain Deleted Scene Should Have Stayed in the Series

There was always more to Moon Knight than met the eye throughout its first season, but there was even more than fans didn't get to see because it got left on the cutting room floor. Like with all projects, Moon Knight had scenes that were deemed unnecessary to include in the final cut, ultimately getting removed or altered in order to help the show's pace. Series star Oscar Isaac believes that one such scene, which was originally planned for the sixth episode, could have added more important context to the story had it remained.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Releases Season 6 Trailer

My Hero Academia is on track to make a comeback this fall, and fans are keeping a close eye on the anime. After all, season six is going to be one of the anime's biggest to date. And at last, fans just got a peek at the new season thanks to a surprise trailer!
COMICS
#Severance#Teases#Showrunner
ComicBook

Spy x Family Showcases Anya's Biggest Save Yet

Spy x Family is gearing up for its midseason finale, but the second to last episode of the Spring debut has surprised with one of Anya Forger's biggest saves in the series yet! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series premiered as the biggest debut of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and like the rest of the schedule the series will be wrapping up its run with just one more episode before it comes back with new episodes in the Fall. That means these final episodes will be setting up the Forger Family for their future in the rest of the season.
COMICS
Deadline

‘Workin’ Moms’ To End With Season 7 On CBC, Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Catherine Reitman’s Workin’ Moms is coming to an end. The hit comedy series, which airs on CBC in Canada and streams on Netflix, has been renewed for a seventh and final season. Creator and Executive Producer Reitman, who also stars in the lead role of Kate Foster, announced today that the seventh season will be its last. “To our incredible fans, making this show has been the ride of my life. Philip and I hit the ground, day one of season one, with a three-month old and a two-year-old, watching as we pressed forward on...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Sequel: HBO Max Responds to Reports With Hilarious Tweet

HBO Max has shared a hilarious response to the news that a Game of Thrones spinoff is in the works starring Kit Harington as Jon Snow. It's been less than 24 hours since news broke that HBO was reportedly eyeing a continuation of Game of Thrones with Harington reprising the role that made him a household name. The Hollywood Reporter states Harington is attached to the HBO project, but that hasn't stopped its streaming sibling HBO Max from finding humor over the shocked fan reactions. A tweet from the official HBO Max Twitter account uses one of Games of Thrones' most iconic lines that reference Jon Snow.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Naruto Fans Spark Viral Debate Over Its Female Characters

Characters are what you make of them, and when it comes to anime, creators face hard choices when it comes to fleshing out their stars. From josei to shonen, every demographic has different expectations for manga leads. Some heroes rise to the occasion while others are left to fade away in the background. And now, the Naruto fandom has sparked a viral debate on social media all about the show and its female ensemble.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Boys Just Set Up Butcher's Endgame in a Big Way

Spoilers for this week's episode of The Boys AND for The Boys comic books below! The latest episode of Amazon Prime Video's Emmy nominated The Boys featured a key scene for viewers, one that sets up the entire endgame of the series. In the most recent episode, Butcher and Queen Maeve share a drunken fling together in The Boys' office, where Karl Urban's character drops a key piece of dialogue that makes it clear where the show is headed, and fans of the Garth Ennis & Darick Robertson comic series probably won't be too surprised by that direction.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps to #1 on Netflix

Chris Hemsworth has been on a bit of a roll with his last few films. He's starred in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Extraction, and now Spiderhead. The Avengers star will have two films that will be released this year but his most recently released film Spiderhead has already made its mark on the Netflix streaming service. The film has reached the top ten on Netflix currently streaming but more specifically it is number one on the service.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Black Phone Director Teases Potential Sequel Plans

While early efforts in his career featured franchise sequels, Scott Derrickson made a name for himself in the horror realm with original stories like The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, and Deliver Us from Evil, but the filmmaker himself recently confirmed that if the upcoming The Black Phone resonated with audiences, there are already tentative plans for a follow-up adventure. Given that filmmakers typically play coy about laying the foundation of an ongoing journey, for Derrickson to directly confirm that he hopes to be able to develop a sequel would imply that it's a pretty likely opportunity. With the film being based on a short story by Joe Hill, the author even detailed to Derrickson what the next chapter would explore. The Black Phone lands in theaters on June 26th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Reveals New Look at the MCU Illuminati

The Illuminati will in new Marvel merchandise from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Created by the Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) of Earth-838 — a parallel reality to the mainstream Earth-616 — the Illuminati is a secret cabal of superheroes founded to make the difficult decisions that no one else could. They are Karl Mordo, the Sorcerer Supreme (Chiwetel Ejiofor); Captain Carter, the First Avenger (Hayley Atwell); Black Bolt, king of the Inhumans (Anson Mount); Captain Marvel, defender of the cosmos (Lashana Lynch); the smartest man alive, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four (John Krasinski); and Professor Charles Xaver (Patrick Stewart) of the X-Men.
COMICS
ComicBook

Watch the "Lost" Sesame Street Episode That Was Too Scary for Kids

A supposedly "lost" episode of Sesame Street is once again circulating online after being rediscovered and uploaded by a Reddit user. The long-running children's series episode wasn't truly lost as a copy is reported to exist in the Library of Congress. However, the episode was never aired again after its initial broadcast in 1976, nor was it released on home media after parents sent complaints to Sesame Workshop that the episode was too scary for young children. The episode sees Margaret Hamilton reprising her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz to harass a child about her lost broom. While the episode is apparently about teaching children to deal with and move past their fears, some felt it went a little too far in setting those fears up. You can see it below.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Flash: What Does Diggle's Green Lantern Twist Mean for Justice U?

The CW's Arrowverse of shows have remained a fixture of superhero television, with the interconnected franchise of DC Comics-inspired shows existing for nearly a decade. Thanks to a string of recent cancellations, that number of shows has dwindled significantly, consisting of The Flash and (maybe) Superman & Lois. Still, the network has pursued plans to further continue the Arrowverse, most recently in the form of Justice U, a potential spinoff series that would star and have its pilot episode directed by Arrow alum David Ramsey. Since Arrow wrapped in early 2020, Ramsey has been reprising his role of John Diggle / Spartan across many of the other DC shows — and his most recent appearance on The Flash could have completely changed the groundwork for Justice U.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Bradley Cooper Opens Up About Being "Addicted to Cocaine" While Filming Alias

While many fans of television's Alias are still big fans of Bradley Cooper's time on the iconic series as Sydney Bristow's (Jennifer Garner) friend Will Tippin, for Cooper himself it is a different story. For Cooper, the three seasons he spent on the ABC series between 2001 and 2003 were difficult. The actor recently opened up about that time and his addiction to cocaine in an appearance on the Smartless podcast ((via PopCulture), saying that he was "so lost".
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

