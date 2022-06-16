Here's When Amazon Prime Day 2022 Kicks Off

Apple is arguably the most successful company in history, having created some of the most popular products of all time. Its run of hits started with the launch of the famous Bondi Blue iMac back in 1998 and continued when Apple launched the iPod a few years later in 2001. Much of its recent success can be attributed to the iPhone, although the iPad and Apple Watch are also the most popular products in their respective categories. However, its foundational success dates back to the launch of the Apple 2 in 1977, which came in a number of different versions over the years while it racked up around 6 million sales (via CNBC).

