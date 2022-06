A new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update has some good news for MCU fans. The new Spider-Man game is currently scheduled to release in 2023 via the PS5. Despite this, Insomniac Games has yet to show anything of the game beyond its reveal trailer. When this will change, who knows. If the game isn't going to be delayed, then it will need to be sooner rather than later. Whatever the case, when it does surface, its art direction and style may look familiar to big MCU fans as Insomniac Games has brought on an experience MCU concept artist Davison Carvalho on as an art director.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO