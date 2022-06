BOYDEN—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at 2869 Kingbird Ave., three miles northeast of Boyden. An unknown northbound vehicle entered the west ditch of the gravel road, drove through a barbed wire fence, exited by driving through the fence again, and left the area without reporting the accident sometime in the overnight hours of Thursday, June 16, into Friday, June 17.

BOYDEN, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO