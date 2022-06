BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We’re No. 1. Yes, the Michigan Panthers finished amongst the bottom dwellers in the USFL this season. However, with a 33-21 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday at Legion Field, the Panthers and head coach Jeff Fisher can at least take solace that the win earned the team the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO