Paris police arrest report || June 16, 2022

From June 17, 2022, through June 19, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 228 calls for service and arrested 18 adult persons. Friday, June 17, 2022, at 3:08 pm: Officer was dispatched to the 10 block of NW Loop 286 in reference to a fraud. Business personnel stated they had been notified by their bank of fraudulent activity to their business bank account. Three fictitious checks had been cashed in the business’s name, totaling near $13,000. The incident in under investigation.

PARIS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO