Paris, TX

Paris police arrest report || June 16, 2022

By eExtra News
eparisextra.com
 4 days ago

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police...

eparisextra.com

Comments / 0

easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 20)

Last Friday afternoon at 3:08, police worked fraud in the 10-block of NW Loop 286. Someone had cashed three forged checks totaling nearly $13,000 on the business, and the incident is under investigation. Another victim reported to police that someone used her bank account to cash fake checks. Her bank...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || June 20, 2022

From June 17, 2022, through June 19, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 228 calls for service and arrested 18 adult persons. Friday, June 17, 2022, at 3:08 pm: Officer was dispatched to the 10 block of NW Loop 286 in reference to a fraud. Business personnel stated they had been notified by their bank of fraudulent activity to their business bank account. Three fictitious checks had been cashed in the business’s name, totaling near $13,000. The incident in under investigation.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Three Indicted For ATM Burglary

In September 2021, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit worked on a burglary of an ATM at the City National Bank in Yantis. Now all three suspects are indicted and charged with theft of over $300,000 of ATM, unauthorized motor vehicle use, and engaging in organized criminal activity. In addition, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Attorney General’s Task Force in Houston for locating the third suspect. They arrested him last Wednesday.
YANTIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || June 20, 2022

RICHARDS, JAYDEN TYREE – CCC/UNL CARRYING WEAPON. DAVIS, JOEL RAY – MTR-ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO R; MTR-POSS CS PG 1 <1G; MTR-FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL INST/MONEY/SE; MTR-FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL INST/MONEY/SE; MTR-FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL INST/MONEY/SE. GRAY, SANTAVIOUS DEONTRE – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G. DAVIS, JOEL RAY – MTR-ABANDON ENDANGER...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

One person critically injured McCurtain Co. DUI crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person was critically injured in a drunk driving crash in McCurtain County. the crash happened Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Old Broken Bow Highway and Belpine Loop, just west of Broken Bow. Troopers said a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 was heading west on the...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Two arrested in Atoka County home robbery

CANEY, Okla. (KXII) - An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested accused of robbing a man and his daughter at gunpoint inside their Caney home late Wednesday night. According to the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before midnight to the 300 block of West Mill...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
KLTV

3 from Houston area arrested in September Yantis ATM burglary

YANTIS, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in an ATM burglary that happened in September. In September 2021, the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations unit worked the burglary of an ATM. It was located at the City National Bank in Yantis. All three suspects...
YANTIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

HCSO arrests two after alleged murder

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has taken in two individuals after an alleged murder that was discovered Tuesday. On Monday evening, HCSO stated they received a report of belongings scattered on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. At the time of their arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Man jailed for murder in 2021 Savoy shooting

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A man has been arrested for murder in a fatal shooting at a Savoy convenience store last summer. Ryan Christopher Magnuson is accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old man outside the Quick Stop on State Highway 56 last July. A warrant for Magnuson’s arrest was issued...
SAVOY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Missing Sulphur Springs Man

The Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person. Jah Rajah (Rocky) Henry was last seen Tuesday at the Helm Lane Apartments, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and white polo with light-colored horizontal stripes. Mr. Henry is 41 years old, 5’ 07,” and weighs 120 pounds. Mr. Henry has had a previous traumatic injury and can have trouble articulating words. If you have any information on Mr. Henry, please contact the Police Department at 903-885-7602.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Murder Suspects In Custody

Press Release From Chief Deputy Tanner Crump, Hopkins County Sheriff. This evening two investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Texas and a Texas Ranger traveled to St Louis, Missouri. They arrested the two suspects in the homicide that happened Monday evening. We can now identify the victim of...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 in custody after man found dead in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said. The suspects were identified as […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Calera woman says glass found in snack packages

CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — A Calera woman alerted authorities after she said her granddaughter found pieces of glass in packaged snacks. Nancy Jackson said her 11-year-old granddaughter found the shards in a package of Nachos Cheese Dip & Salsa Lunchables that were purchased at the Walmart in Durant. Jackson...
CALERA, OK
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Monday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Ronald Joe Bush for three sex crimes against children. They booked him for Continuous Trafficking of a Person, Sexual Assault of a Child, and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. They released no other details, and there is no bond set. The bond is...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Amber Alert out for kidnapped Texas 13-year-old

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a kidnapped Texas 13-year-old girl. Kionna Braxton, a Honey Grove native, was last seen Tuesday, June 14 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing “blondish/brown braids” with an orange and white cheerleading outfit along with “blue/orange/red croc footwear.” No information has been […]
HONEY GROVE, TX
eparisextra.com

The Fifth District Court of Appeals has reversed the 2021 conviction of a Hunt County man

On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling;. On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling; “Before Justices Molberg, Reichek, and Garcia Opinion by Justice Garcia. Appellant pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and waived his right to a jury. The trial court found appellant guilty of both counts and assessed punishment at four years in prison. In a single issue, appellant now argues the evidence is insufficient to support his convictions. As discussed below, because.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Boom! Did You Feel It?

Thursday morning at 8:00, if you heard a jarring boom, it was a demolition crew at the old power plant on FM 127 at Montecillo. Residents hearing the explosion came as far away as Talco in Titus County. According to Fire Chief Larry McRae, they did not publicize the event because they didn’t want a crowd around the old TUGO plant.
TITUS COUNTY, TX

