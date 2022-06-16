ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Woman accused of breaking into ex’s home to fight his girlfriend in Ohio

By Joe Gorman
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who drove to the scene of a homicide early Wednesday morning to claim she was beaten up was instead arrested on accusations that she broke into her ex-boyfriend’s home to fight his current girlfriend.

Renea Jenkins, 29, was arraigned Wednesday before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a charge of aggravated burglary. She remains in the Mahoning County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Reports said Jenkins drove up to the Shell Station at South and Samuel avenues at about 3 a.m. Wednesday as police were investigating an unrelated homicide there and claimed she was attacked by the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend told police that Jenkins came to his home in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue looking to get into a fight with a woman there. The man said he lied and told Jenkins the woman was not there, the report stated. However, Jenkins was able to figure out that the woman was there and she began tapping on the outside of the house and trying to push an air conditioner out of the window so she could get in, reports said.

Reports said the ex-boyfriend went outside to see the damage, and Jenkins ran inside and began to fight the woman, reports said.

Reports said the pair were fighting, and the ex-boyfriend broke them up and called police, but there were no officers to send because they were all at the homicide at the gas station, where a man was shot to death in an SUV at the gas pumps.

Jenkins told police at the homicide scene that she was assaulted, however, she was charged with breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home. She is expected to have a preliminary hearing next week.

