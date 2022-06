A group of dieticians from the healthy eating website EatingWell have put together a list of the top 10 food and drink items they see trending this summer. Victoria Seaver, the outlet's associate editorial director, joined Cheddar News to break down what we'll be eating during the hottest months and provides some affordable recipes. “I think summer is the easiest time to eat healthy because there are so many fresh fruits and veggies that are at peak freshness," she said. "They taste delicious, and it really doesn't take much to make them absolutely delicious."

