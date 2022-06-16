ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How Calif. childcare costs compare to elsewhere

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAivw_0gCysGlV00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – The Golden State is No. 4 in the nation for childcare, according to the 2022 Cost of Care Survey by care.com .

The weekly rate for a 9 a.m.-5 p.m. nanny is $829 in California, 19% and $135 more than the national average of $694, which is 23% higher than the $565 rate in 2019. The weekly rate for daycare is $286, 26% and $60 more than the national average of $226. Daycare at a childcare center only rose $11.

Beating California are Washington State, Massachusetts, and the District of Columbia. D.C. has a weekly nanny rate of $855 and a whopping weekly childcare rate of $419.

Nationwide, the cost of childcare is going up. Fifty-eight percent of families expect to spend over $10,000 on childcare in 2022, up 13 points from 2019. Over half of families say they spend at least one-fifth of their income on childcare, up from 31% in 2019. The United States Department of Health and Human Services defines affordable childcare as costing 7% of income.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Care.com also provides a childcare cost calculator that will help people find daycares, nannies and other babysitters, and tutoring for their young ones.

Rounding out the top ten are Colorado, Oregon, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Vermont.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Eloy Oakley ends tenure as California Community College Chancellor to take foundation post

(BCN) — California Community College Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley, whose six-year tenure was marked by an ambitious agenda to improve student achievement and social justice across a sprawling system, will soon head a foundation dedicated to increasing diversity among the state’s college graduates. Oakley’s time as chancellor was also hampered by plunging enrollment during the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California bill would make gunowners buy liability insurance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would be the first state to require gun owners to buy liability insurance to cover the negligent or accidental use of their firearms, if lawmakers approve a measure announced Thursday. “Guns kill more people than cars. Yet gun owners are not required to carry liability insurance like car owners must,” […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy