Construction has started on Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s new 800,000-square-foot distribution and sales center in Tampa. The company held a ceremonial groundbreaking June 16, which featured the usual list of company and local government officials and dignitaries. What those who gathered came for was the official start of construction of a massive facility that, when complete, will sit on a 156 acres of land and bring 800 jobs to the region.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO