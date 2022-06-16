ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas, FL

Funeral Procession for Fish and Wildlife Officer Kyle Lee Patterson will travel to Christmas, FL

By Tina Hodges
sebastiandaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe funeral procession for Fish and Wildlife Officer Kyle Lee Patterson, who was killed in St. Lucie County in a wrong-way crash, will be coming through Indian River County on I-95 following his service at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie. The procession will be heading to Christmas...

www.sebastiandaily.com

