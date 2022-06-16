ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, NY

SUNY Geneseo Class of 2022 Celebrates Commencement

geneseo.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, the SUNY Geneseo Class of 2022 celebrated...

www.geneseo.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

NYS approves name change to St. John Fisher University

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you have anything that says St. John Fisher College on it—save it. It will be a local collector's item soon. That's because effective July 1st, the school will change to St. John Fisher University. News10NBC was watching the New York State Board of Regents when they approved the name change this morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

New Playground Opens in Canandaigua

There’s a new place to play in Canandaigua. The ribbon was cut Saturday on Motion Junction, a playground for kids of all abilities. The ceremony culminates 5 years of fund raising and hard work by local groups headed up by Nanci and Mike Bentley in honor of their son MJ.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Power outage updates: Geneseo Central Schools are closed Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Geneseo Central Schools are closed on Friday because of power outages caused by the intense storm on Thursday evening. The school district said regents exams on Friday will be administered in Livonia Schools. Geneseo CSD will provide transportation to Livonia. In the town of Geneseo,...
GENESEO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneseo, NY
Education
City
Geneseo, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fresh meal delivery service 'RealEats' moves to the town of Geneva

RealEats delivers healthy, portion-controlled, chef-cooked meals directly to homes across most of the United States. RealEats selected New York, and specifically Geneva, for its expansion, because of its central location in the world-renowned Finger Lakes agricultural region. Geneva is also home to the Center of Excellence in Food and Agriculture...
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Geneseo#Commencement#Suny Geneseo Class Of
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places To Pick Strawberries In Western New York

I know...you can pick strawberries up at the store, but there's nothing better than fresh strawberries that you just picked from a field. It's not easy work. You have to pick through the ones that are past their prime and skip the ones that aren't ready yet. They're never in the shade so it can be ridiculously hot. If you're really picky it can take hours.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Residents of Livingston and Ontario Counties speak about tree-toppling storm

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Many have said that the storm that passed through on Thursday is one that they have never experienced—and will never forget. East Lake Road in Livonia is one of many huge tree trunks that were blown down by this storm. News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey and Alex Bielfeld were on the scene to talk with those affected by this destructive storm.
LIVONIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1922: The Yates County Home burned

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fairport Angels Blood Drive on June 16

FAIRPORT, NY (WHEC) - The eleventh annual Fairport Angels Blood Drive is set to take place on Thursday, June 16. The Fairport Angels Blood Drive collected 117 units in 2021—the highest blood collection to date. The families are hoping to collect 150 units this year, with consideration for all of the increased medical needs in our area and across the United States. Your blood donation can save up to three lives.
FAIRPORT, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, Rochester radio DJ ‘Mayor’ Pete Kennedy out after iHeartMedia layoffs

A radio DJ heard at multiple stations in Upstate New York is gone from the airwaves after the latest round of iHeartMedia layoffs. Radio Insight reports the broadcasting giant started cutting positions nationwide last week due to revenue projections trending downward for the rest of the year. Job dismissals include programming, on-air and digital staff, including “The Mayor” Pete Kennedy.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sand sculpting contest a big draw at Rochester Harborfest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Harborfest is back in Charlotte for the first time since 2011. The free festival features plenty of food, drinks, live music, craft vendors, a boat parade and free carousel rides. One of the biggest draws is the amateur sand sculpting contest. Spectrum News 1 Photojournalist...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Two Lakes In New York State Are Among America’s Most Polluted

New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Camp Babcock-Hovey To Be Put Up for Sale

Camp Babcock-Hovey is for sale. The decision was made Tuesday night by the volunteer Executive Board after almost a year of attempting to save it. The Seneca Waterways Council is expected to pay 8-MILLION dollars in cash towards the national Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy settlement, that was brought upon by thousands of sexual abuse allegations. In a statement, the Executive Board said after using all of its operating and capital cash assets, and other funds, they would not be able to afford to pay the 8-MILLION dollars without selling one of its three camps.
OVID, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy