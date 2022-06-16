ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bengal tiger wanders loose on sidewalk in Mexican city

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WrYDT_0gCyr3PW00

June 16 (UPI) -- An adult Bengal tiger sparked fear and fascination in a Mexican city when it was seen wandering loose on a sidewalk in a residential area.

A video captured Wednesday in Tecuala, Nayarit, shows the tiger walking down a city sidewalk in a residential neighborhood while surprised locals watch from a distance.

Witnesses said the tiger sat down after a few minutes and a man arrived with a length of rope he slipped around the big cat's neck and led it away.

Tigers are legal to own in Mexico. A bill passed April 29 by the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Mexico's legislature, would outlaw the purchase of big cats in the country, but the bill has yet to be taken up by the Senate.

Comments / 11

Related
UPI News

Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs

June 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Utah neighborhood said they spent more than a month dodging attacks from an aggressive goose acting as a bodyguard for a mother duck and her eggs. The goose, nicknamed "Gangsta the Goose" by locals, was seen aggressively chasing after anyone the bird perceived...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengal Tiger#Legislature#Mexico#Big Cat#Mexican#The Chamber Of Deputies#Senate
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Two Honduran and Guatemalan men sneak into US disguised as unaccompanied children: Group among 416 imposters with fake birth certificates taken into custody by border patrol in New Mexico and western Texas since October 2021

Arrests of adult migrants who illegally crossed the border and posed as unaccompanied children are on pace to surpass the previous fiscal year's total's, according to the U.S. Border Patrol's El Paso Sector. Since October 1, 2021 - the start of fiscal year 2022 - there have been 416 who...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Aabha Gopan

Meet Toko, the man who spent over $15,000 to become a dog

While people spend millions to look like their favorite celebrity, here’s a man who spent $15,685 to become a dog. This Japanese man spent approximately two million Yen to look like a collie - his favorite breed of canine. The man, who goes by Toko, said his lifelong dream was to become a dog.
TODAY.com

Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

A strange and mysterious human-like creature was spotted on recent security footage at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. “It looks like somebody in a costume and a headdress of some sort,” TODAY’s Carson Daly says.June 10, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Colombian army share footage from shipwreck carrying billions in lost treasure

The Colombian army has released a video showing gold coins and other valuable items around the San Jose galleon shipwreck.Royal Navy vessels sank the Spanish flagship in 1708 near Colombia's Caribbean port of Cartagena and the site is believed to be the resting place of billions of pounds in treasure.Experts speculate that the ship was loaded with at least 200 tons of riches, including millions of high-purity gold doubloon coins and emeralds that the Spanish empire had plundered from South America.The treasure could still be worth up to £13.5bn today.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK rail strikes: What are the reasons behind the walk-out?Average cost of filling family car with petrol set to exceed £100Ukrainian kindergarten left damaged after missile strike in Donetsk Oblast
MILITARY
dailyphew.com

Dog Missing For Months Cries When Dad Finally Finds Him

Rustico Samson Jr. and his family live in Taguig City, Philippines, and they have been without their dog Coco for three months. Despite the passage of time, the guy never gave up his search for the lost dog. The man did not stop exploring the city in search of his...
PETS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
381K+
Followers
59K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy