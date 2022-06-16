Bengal tiger wanders loose on sidewalk in Mexican city

June 16 (UPI) -- An adult Bengal tiger sparked fear and fascination in a Mexican city when it was seen wandering loose on a sidewalk in a residential area.

A video captured Wednesday in Tecuala, Nayarit, shows the tiger walking down a city sidewalk in a residential neighborhood while surprised locals watch from a distance.

Witnesses said the tiger sat down after a few minutes and a man arrived with a length of rope he slipped around the big cat's neck and led it away.

Tigers are legal to own in Mexico. A bill passed April 29 by the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Mexico's legislature, would outlaw the purchase of big cats in the country, but the bill has yet to be taken up by the Senate.