PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURE RELEASE DAY: All the reaction and analysis from the big reveal... including Liverpool's breezy run-in - but tricky Champions League weeks, all the major matches and how it looks for Man United

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for all the updates for the release of the 2022-23 Premier League fixtures.

OLLY ALLEN: Managers will be busy planning how best to use their squads in these weeks, with the fixture pile up even more chaotic than usual due to the six-week winter break for the World Cup.

Here is a look at how the European fixtures will affect the top clubs.

Jurgen Klopp may get his excuses in early as the 2022/23 Premier League fixture list has handed Liverpool a tricky set of games immediately after they play in the Champions League.

NATHAN SALT: Schedules get analysed to within an inch of their life, with fans looking for lean runs or nightmare periods, and that is all part of the fun of fixture release day.

But when the schedules across the league are closely observed there are a number of dates, and matches, which could prove pivotal in shaping the season that plays out.

With a host of intriguing clashes coming up following the release of the 2022-23 Premier League fixtures, Sportsmail has picked 10 that could go on to shape the season - for better and for worse.

OLI GAMP: It won't be long at all before the big six are pitted against each other, and fans can look forward to a huge London derby on just the second Premier League weekend

Premier League fixtures 2022-23: When do the Big Six play each other?

The Premier League's big six are set to go to war again in the 2022-23 season as they prepare to battle for Champions League spots and the biggest prize of them all - the league title.

JACOB RANSON: The Gunners will take on the Eagles on Friday August 5 at 8pm before then welcoming Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium the following weekend.

It is then a favourable run of fixtures as they face newly-promoted sides Fulham at home and Bournemouth away in the following week.

SAM McEVOY: In his first six months as Spurs boss, the Italian managed to turn their poor start under Nuno Espirito Santo around and guide them to a fourth place finish – securing Champions League football in the process.

Antonio Conte will get to finally see how far his Spurs side have come when they kickstart the new season against Southampton before taking on bitter rivals Chelsea a week later.

OLIVER SALT: The Blues are scheduled to visit Goodison Park in a late Saturday kick-off on August 6, when their all-time record goalscorer will be looking to inflict defeat on his former club.

One week later they come up against another old hero in Antonio Conte, whose Tottenham side are set to rock up at Stamford Bridge for a mouthwatering London derby on August 13.

LIAM MORGAN: Ten Hag made the bold claim that he could break the duopoly enjoyed by the two sides in the Premier League in recent years during his first press conference as the new manager at Old Trafford last month.

It will not be long until United fans will get to see Ten Hag's credentials against the top sides as Liverpool visit Old Trafford on August 20, giving him the chance to avenge last season's 5-0 drubbing.

ADAM SHERGOLD: Such have been the winning standards set by the Premier League's two strongest teams in recent years, it's tempting to conclude that next season's Liverpool versus Manchester City fixtures will decide the title.

Their meeting at Anfield on October 15 will be indicative of their title chances but it's the return at the Etihad Stadium on April 1 that could well define the outcome.

So the supposed Premier League leak about an opening day game against Bournemouth was false after all... or was it?

City's first home game of the season is up against the newly promoted Cherries!

Premier League champions Manchester City will begin the defence of their top-flight title with a thrilling clash away at West Ham but have largely been handed a favourable set of fixtures.

LUKE AUGUSTUS: The Premier League 2022-23 season will begin with a London derby as Crystal Palace host Arsenal on August 5, while Erik ten Hag will start his reign at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

It's a case of deja-vu for Arsenal who travel across the English capital on a Friday night (8pm kick-off) for the top-flight's curtain-raiser. They did so last season too, but lost 2-0 at Brentford.

Scroll down a few pars to find your team and click the hyperlink...

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season have been revealed, with champions Manchester City beginning their title defence with a tricky trip to West Ham.

Nobody will be looking forward to this day more than Nott'm Forest fans

They are back in the big time for the first time since suffering a miserable relegation in 1999 (I know all relegations are a bit grim but this really was a year to forget for Forest!)

But here we are, they are back in the top flight following Championship play-off promotion, but it's worth remembering they have history in the top flight. Brian Clough's side scored the first live televised Premier League goal when Teddy Sheringham netted against Liverpool in a 1-0 win back in 1992.

What is the process for compiling the fixtures?

Let's put one myth to bed. It's certainly not as randomised as you think it is.

The process begins at the start of the year when the Premier League pen in their fixture dates, but putting in the clubs only starts once all 20 Premier League clubs are known after the Championship play-off final.

The Premier League consult clubs over any dates they do not want to play at home - in conjunction with local police.

While many of the fixtures are randomised. A team cannot play more than two fixtures in a row home or away and neither can they finish with two away games.

Believe it or not, this appears to be one process where fans are taken into account. Care is taken to avoid supporters from multiple clubs travelling to the same area on the same day and is also minimised across Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

In addition, local rivals are also prevented from playing at home on the same weekend.

And then we had a third round of 'leaks'...

This one claimed that neither of the two were right - although this too also carries doubt due to the lack of midweek fixtures.

We will find out soon enough though in around an hour!

an account claims City won't face Scott Parker's men first up, saying that the Premier League's Twitter 'lied to you all' - while also alleging that Tottenham would play Southampton at home.

And it was all down to an Erling Haaland transfer. Once the Manchester City's transfer for the Borussia Dortmund star was confirmed, the Premier League curiously tagged Bournemouth into a reply with an hour glass emoji before being swiftly deleted.

The plot thickens...

Responding to Pep Guardiola's side and defender Aymeric Laporte on Twitter, the Twitter page - with 33.1million followers - posted tagging '@afcbournemouth' with an hourglass emoji.

As ever in the digital age we have already had 'leaked fixtures'

This was the first batch of leaks from three days ago, are you convinced these are the real deal?

The schedule for 2022-23 is set to be released at 9am on Thursday, but fans believe they already have a glimpse of the first eight weeks as well as Christmas and New Year matches.

As a little taster, here are the early sub-plots we can expect heading into the new season...

The 2021-22 football season is officially over after Tuesday's international matches, but attention already turns to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Looking forward to the usual bumper round of fixtures from Boxing Day onwards? At least this year, you can forget it.

Could this be the foot in the door for Premier League managers who want this traditional fixture pile-up around scrapped?

Premier League 'will SCRAP fixtures between Boxing Day and New Year'

Fixture lists due out on Thursday will show the usual December 28 games have gone, following concerns of the impact of the World Cup in Qatar, which takes place in the middle of the season.

There is something different about this year's fixtures

Remember because of the nonsense and silliness at FIFA we have a World Cup taking place in the winter this year and that will severely disrupt the Premier League calendar.

As a result the first match of the season will take place on August 6 (although there is likely to be a Friday night game on August 5 like last season).

The season will then come to a pause around November 12-13 for the World Cup before resuming on Boxing Day.

The final round of matches will take place on May 28.