Fairport, NY

Fairport Angels Blood drive to remember five ‘angels’

By Hailie Higgins
 4 days ago

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Each summer, the Red Cross experiences blood shortages, as donations slow down. Give the gift of life this Thursday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the annual Fairport Angels Blood Drive.

Located at St. John of Rochester Gymnasium (8 Wickerford Way), the event will remember Hannah Congdon, Bailey Goodman, Meredith McClure, Sara Monnat, and Katie Shirley, five women who passed away in an accident less than a week after graduating from Fairport High School.

The accident happened on June 26, 15 years ago. Their families believe that an appropriate and positive way to remember the young women and their love for life is to encourage giving to others through a blood donation to the American Red Cross.

The Fairport Angels Blood Drive collected 117 units of blood in 2021, which was their highest number to date. The families are hoping to collect 150 units this year.

One blood donation can save up to three lives. To see if you are eligible to donate, go to the Red Cross’s website.

