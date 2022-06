PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. — Crews responded to the scene of a drowning at Prairie Creek Marina on Beaver Lake Saturday, June 18, night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Crews had about five boats searching the shorelines and between 50 to 90 feet of water through midnight and into Monday before the victim was found and identified.

