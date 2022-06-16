Let’s Talk Pella – Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K

The Indianola Schools District Facilities Task Force recommended the “Replace in Place” option for improvements to Indianola High School among three options which included building a new high school or renovating existing areas. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture, who is assisting the district with the project, tells KNIA News over the summer the board is focused on hearing feedback from the community regarding the project, and the next step is a community-driven effort to share their feelings and ideas for the project to the board, and whether or not the board should take the issue out to the voters this fall in a bond referendum. For more information on the project, click below.

