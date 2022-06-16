ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s Talk Pella – Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K

By Andrew Schneider
Cover picture for the articlePella Christian Cross Country Coach Mike Buchheit, Pella XC Coach Doug Cutler,...

kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Indianola Ridiculous Day

Ridiculous Day in Indianola is Saturday. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Brandy Werner, with the Indianola Downtown Merchants Association. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville VFW to Host Fight NIght Event

The Knoxville VFW will host a Fight Night on Saturday, July 2, from 4:00 pm-12:00 am at the Knoxville National Guard Armory, 105 N. Lincoln Street. State VFW Commander Michael Braman spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about how the event came together. “It all started with me meeting Kevin FLack of...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Summer Teams Newton-Bound Monday

The summer teams of Pella High School enter a critical period for postseason seeding with a pair of winnable doubleheaders against improved Newton teams on the road Monday evening. Pella’s softball team is seeking the season series over the Cardinals after winning a wild walk-off on June 2nd, and Head...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Be A Hero Pool Party in Indianola on Saturday

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center is hosting the annual Be A Hero Pool Party Saturday, allowing community members to meet veterans and first responders. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News members of the Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State patrol, Army National Guard, and the MercyOne Helicopter will be on location, in addition to princess, mermaids, and other characters. The event will have free hot dogs, chips, and bottled water to the first 300 guests, and concessions will be available. The Be A Hero Pool Party will be Saturday from 7:15 to 8:45pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola High School Improvements Looking for Public Feedback

The Indianola Schools District Facilities Task Force recommended the “Replace in Place” option for improvements to Indianola High School among three options which included building a new high school or renovating existing areas. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture, who is assisting the district with the project, tells KNIA News over the summer the board is focused on hearing feedback from the community regarding the project, and the next step is a community-driven effort to share their feelings and ideas for the project to the board, and whether or not the board should take the issue out to the voters this fall in a bond referendum. For more information on the project, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Hosting Disc Golf Pro Tour in 2022

The official Disc Golf Pro Tour is coming back to Indianola in 2022, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. The tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa Storm Chasing Network to Present at Pella Public Library

The Pella Public Library is hosting a group dedicated to following severe weather events throughout the state. Zach Sharpe from Iowa Storm Chasing Network will present a kids program at 10:00 a.m. and an adult program at 11:00 a.m. this Friday in the Joan Kuyper Farver Auditorium in the Pella Community Center. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says the presentations will focus on how severe weather forms and other topics. Both events are free and open to the public.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Offering Seminar on Payroll

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is offering a new seminar as part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership Top Five series, the Top Five Tips to Understand Payroll this week. The seminar will go over paycheck calculations, tax withholdings and deductions, and how to better utilize the payroll for your business. The Top Five seminar will be on Wednesday, June 22nd from 9-10am. Find registration information below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warrior softball team clubs two home runs, beats Pella 12-2

Trailing Pella 2-1 in the third inning, the Norwalk softball team plated 11 unanswered runs and defeated the Dutch 12-2 in five innings Friday night at Norwalk. The game was streamed live on KNIAKRLS.com. The Warriors, ranked fifth in Class 4A, completed a three-game season sweep of Pella and improved...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Edges Norwalk to Win 2022 Conference Series

In the rubber match between the Dutch and Warriors, it was Pella hanging on in a close seven-inning baseball game 4-2 to win the season series between the schools, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Friday. Pella got the early jump with a two-out, two-run single by Cole Hillman in...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Families First of Pella Engaging Students, Parents in Literacy Initiatives

While Families First in Pella is in between their spring and autumn parenting classes, the organization is focusing on encouraging literacy activities and other ways to strengthen the bond between parents and children. Director Allison Kerndt says they provide two semesters of classes in the afternoon and evenings for parents...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

University Street Now Closed to East 8th in Pella

Two major street projects are both now underway in the City of Pella. University Street from Prairie to East 8th is now closed to all traffic for total street reconstruction. This also closes all vehicular access to the Caldwell Park shelter house and the pickleball courts. Users must park east or west of the site and use sidewalks to walk in only.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

2022 Marion County Fair Queen Crowned

The competition and crowning of the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen was held Saturday in Knoxville. Four contestants answered questions and in the end, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School was crowned 2022 Marion County Fair Queen. Ashley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what it means to her to be named the Fair Queen.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Pounds Orient-Macksburg

Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad, once again made quick work of a Bluegrass Conference opponent on Friday as the Sabers pounded Orient-Macksburg 10-0. Grace Bailey was the winning pitcher throwing four shutout innings while Ali Mockenhaupt led the offense going 2/3 with a double, triple and three RBI. Bailey and Jillian French collected two R-B-I. Twin Cedars will take on Lamoni today in a single varsity game.
ORIENT, IA
kniakrls.com

Clean Harbors 150 Runs Tonight At The Knoxville Raceway

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will run the Clean Harbors 150 tonight at the Knoxville Raceway. Friday night the trucks had two practice sessions so teams could get their machines dialed in for tonight’s action. Ben Rhodes was fastest with a time of :23.033 seconds and a speed of 78.149 miles per hour. Second fastest overall was Stewart Freisen at just under 77 miles per hour. Freisen is a part time driver along with his wife Jessica and Todd Bodine for Halmar-Friesen Racing. He tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it takes a lot of help to get the equipment up and down the long road of the NASCAR season, but tonight is one race he has circled on the calendar.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Diamond Club Fall To Moravia

Both Melcher-Dallas Softball and Baseball Squads fell to Moravia on Friday night as baseball lost 11-6 while softball fell 13-5. The baseball Saints gave up a 6-5 lead in the 7th to as they gave up six runs. Cole Metz went 2/3 on the night with two RBI. Logan Godfrey, and Mason Dejong also drove in two. It was a struggle for the softball Saints as well, giving up five runs in the 5th and 7th innings to fall 13-5. Saydi Benz took the loss going all seven. Brooklyn Metz had two hits and two RBI to lead Melcher-Dallas’s offense. The Saints will head to Orient-Macksburg to play Lenox today while the baseball squad will head to Ankeny Christian today.
MORAVIA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Fair Grandstand Tickets Available

The Warren County Fair is scheduled to begin on July 27th, and tickets for the grandstand events are still on sale. Grammy Award winning country music group Diamond Rio will headline the musical performance at the 2022 Warren County Fair as announced earlier this year. Grandstand Committee Chair Blake Reynolds...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Writers Workshop to Release Peace Tree Mystery Novel

The writers of Marion County Writers Workshop have written a collaborative fiction story. about the Peace Tree, titled The Peace Tree Mystery. The novel is a mystery story about the disappearance of the Peace Tree, which was a giant sycamore tree that has stood since the late 1700s on the banks of the Des Moines River where Native Americans and later, white settlers, gathered to engage in peace talks and treaties. Marion County Writers Workshop Founder Mike Van Natta spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the book.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Conservation StoryWalk Through The Summer

The Warren County Conservation StoryWalk is available to all visitors over the course of the summer, set up on the trails around the Annett Nature Center. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News StoryWalk is a fun idea to get the community outside and reading, and each month, a new nature-themed children’s story will be placed along trails in different parks. In June, the story is And the Bullfrogs Sing A Life Cycle Begins by David L. Harrison. For more information, and to view the book and park schedule, click below.
WARREN COUNTY, IA

