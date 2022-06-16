ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Charge: Clinton and DNC break pledge to stop lying about Trump dossier

By Paul Bedard, Washington Secrets Columnist
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new bid to hide their attorney’s efforts regarding the disputed Trump-Russia dossier, the Clinton campaign and Democratic Party have already violated a two-month-old promise to stop lying about their efforts, according to charges filed with the Federal Election Commission. The complaint shared with Secrets focuses on...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 47

Gregory Billingsley
1d ago

oh so that'll just make everything all right then they'll just apologize and they'll stop using the dossier like it had anything to do with Trump when it really didn't have anything to do with Trump and it was all fake from the beginning

Reply(1)
24
thehellyon
4d ago

omg Hillarious Hillary can't open her mouth without lying!!!! oops does that put me on the Clinton mob hit list?

Reply(10)
59
joejackson
1d ago

Disputed Steele dossie? no there is no dispute, it's been proven it was all lies there is nothing to dispute.

Reply
29
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dnc#Fusion Gps#Campaign Finance#Election Fraud#Dnc#Democratic Party#Fec
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
POTUS
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy