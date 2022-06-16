ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Queen Anne’s County Celebrates New Pickleball Court

By News Room
wnav.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Anne’s County Parks and Recreation and County Commissioners celebrated the...

wnav.com

WMDT.com

Road closures announced for services of DFC Glenn Hilliard in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Several road closures will be in effect on Tuesday, June 21st, for the funeral services of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. DFC Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home on West Road to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. The procession will travel the following routes, where there will be temporary road closures:
SALISBURY, MD
WDVM 25

National Harbor hosts Juneteenth celebration event

OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
OXON HILL, MD
baysideoc.com

County offers to buy back EDUs for airport parcel

(June 16, 2022) Ocean City last week was given the county government’s permission to sell 12 equivalent dwelling units (EDUs) of sewer and water capacity that came with a property the resort purchased near the airport, even though the approval goes against county government protocol. Worcester County Chief Administrative...
OCEAN CITY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced that Baltimore County government offices, District and Circuit Courts, Baltimore County Public Library, CountyRide van service, and County COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed on Monday, June 20 in recognition of Juneteenth. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. … Continue reading "Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth" The post Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Funeral Arrangements Set For Maryland Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral will be held on Tuesday for a Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot last week in the line of duty. The funeral service for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury, the Maryland State Police said. There will be a public viewing at the church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hilliard, 42, was shot June 12 while trying to take a fugitive into custody who had been wanted on felony warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital, where...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

20 Acres of Crown Farm Were Sold for $28 Million Approximately 10 Years Ago, Launching the Development of “Downtown Crown”

20 acres of Gaithersburg’s Crown Farm was sold to JBG Rosenfeld Retail and the Bozzuto Group for $28 million nearly 10 years ago, in July of 2012. According to documents from what was then Crown Farm Community, this purchase included approximately 11 percent of Crown Farm’s 180 acres, for the development of Downtown Crown, “a mixed-use project slated to include a Harris Teeter-anchored retail center and nearly 540 apartments.” JBG Rosenfeld Retail purchased the property to build 260,000 square feet of retail. The Bozzuto Group purchased the multifamily development rights to build 538 apartments above the retail.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Preparations Underway Before AFRAM Festival Kicks Off In Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preparations for one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast are nearly complete at Druid Hill Park.. “This is going to be an amazing weekend, we’re expecting a large crowd of over a hundred thousand people, we have an amazing line-up,” said Nicole Green, deputy director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks and AFRAM Co-Chair. AFRAM Festival returns as an in-person event this Saturday and Sunday, and it celebrates African American culture. The festival features a lineup of 11 musical acts performing on two stages from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days including Ne-Yo, The...
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

The Gentleman’s Farm

Primary Structure Built: 1767 Sold For: $6,750,000 Original List Price: $7,965,000 Bedrooms: 6 Baths: 4 Full, 2 Half Living Space: 8,867 Sq. Ft. Taking its rightful place among the most historic homes on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, this incredible estate offers more than 7,000 square-feet of exquisite living in its main home and the convenience of a separate, 1,400-square-foot guest cottage.
OXFORD, MD
WTOP

Almost 4 tons of debris cleaned from Ellicott City waterway

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Saturday that just under 4 tons of debris were removed after a series of intense storms swept through the area. Ellicott City Safe and Sound’s stream debris cleanup team began working to remove the refuse after 2.5 inches of rain fell in the county over less than two hours, according to the county.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WJLA

Fairfax Co. parents rally before school board meeting over 'malicious misgendering' policy

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County parents organized a rally at 5:30 p.m. at Luther Jackson Middle School in Falls Church prior to the school board's vote on whether the district will expand a policy that says students may be suspended for what FCPS calls "malicious misgendering." The intent, according to board members, is to reduce bullying and what could be perceived as hate speech.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore. The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.  “Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE, MD

