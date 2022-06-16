OUR NEIGHBORS | Local teen who loves to read takes her passion to social media

Sonika Khosla, a 16-year-old Manhattan High student, runs an Instagram page (@sonisbooks) where she reviews books. She has gained around 10,600 followers since she started in October 2020. Staff photo by Christian Bright

A Manhattan High student started a book-focused Instagram account during the pandemic, and it has grown to about 10,600 followers.

Sonika Khosla, 16, began her page — @sonisbooks — in October 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her inspiration came from other book blog accounts she saw online.

“I was only following them and then just being bored with quarantine and everything. I was just like, ‘Why don’t I start my own? That sounds like fun,’” said Khosla, a soon-to-be junior at MHS. “I’ve always been just interested in social media. So that’s originally what motivated me to start.”

Khosla said the page started small and grew traction over time. To get the following she has, she learned how social media algorithms reach people and uses hashtags to reach her audience further.

“You kind of just have to use different strategies to find your target audience and then create a following from there,” Khosla said.

Khosla said growing your account is a waiting game. As you accumulate more followers, the algorithms recommend your account to their friends.

Khosla, originally from Fort Collins, Colorado, moved to Manhattan with her and her family in December 2020 as her parents took jobs at Kansas State University.

Khosla’s mother, Reena, said Sonika has been interested in reading for as long as she can remember. She would take her children to the library and fill a bag of books for the summer.

Reena said she was unsure how her daughter got started, but Sonika came to her one day saying she created an Instagram account about books.

Reena said she is very mature for her age but cautioned her that social media can be “a time suck.”

“As a parent, I wanted her to be cautious of social media stuff,” Reena said.

Her brother, Milian, 21, who goes to Georgetown University, said Sonika is very enterprising.

“She is more inspired by ideas. Then she’ll take them, build them, using her own intuition,” Milian said. “She has always driven her own decisions.”

Milian said he didn’t know “bookstagram” was a thing until Sonika showed him other accounts.

Khosla said the genres of books she most often reads and reviews are contemporary fiction and romance, but she is starting to get into thrillers.

“I want to go outside my comfort zone,” Khosla said. “I’ve seen a lot of interesting-sounding books, so I wanted to try them out.”

Khosla is involved in various extracurricular activities like Key Club, Environmental Club and Asian Student Union.

With school and her extracurricular activities, Khosla said she has to take advantage of the time when she gets it.

“When I do have a good amount of time, I try to make content beforehand so I can post it later when I’m more busy,” Khosla said.

One thing she has done with her Instagram is created visually appealing posts. It’s easier for her when she does not have as much time to read a book and write a review.

Khosla said she tries to post four times a week — two photos and two “reels,” which are short videos.

Khosla also started a website but found that her audience would rather see a review on Instagram than go to a website.

Since her page has amassed these followers, she said publishers contact her and send her books to review and preview before launch. Khosla works with publishers like Penguin Random House, Hachette, Putnam Books, Harper Collins, and MacMillan publishing. She said she gets books in the mail weekly to promote or review.

At first, Khosla reached out to the publisher via direct message, and now they contact her.

“That’s kind of how you have to start, even if you don’t get any emails back,” Khosla said. “You just have to persevere and know that there are like thousands of other people. So sometimes you won’t get a response, but as you grow bigger like they prioritize you more.”

When choosing the books she wants, she said she selects the most popular books and the ones she wants to read.

Khosla said she wants to continue working with publishers and break into lifestyle and fitness content for the future of her page.

“I don’t want it to turn into something where it’s work for me,” Khosla said. “I just want to keep enjoying it and keep enjoying making content.”